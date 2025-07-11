World Population Day 2025: What Makes Uttar Pradesh The Most Populous State In India?

World Population Day 2025 is observing on July 11. The aim falls on immediate global population issues and India, with its huge and heterogeneous population, is at the heart of the debate and discussion. In fact, India is the world’s most populous country, with a population of more than 1.4 billion people. India also surpassed China in 2023, United Nations estimates have shown.

Amidst this, one Indian state is on the mainstream for having the highest population, that is Uttar Pradesh.

World Population Day: Which is India’s Most Populous State?

Located in north India, Uttar Pradesh also known as UP is India’s most populous state. It has a population of over 230 million people, which is higher than the total population of nations such as Pakistan or Brazil. This not only makes it the country’s most populous state but also among the world’s most populous regions.

World Population Day: Why Uttar Pradesh?

Here are the major reasons for Uttar Pradesh’s Populace Growth:

Fertile Terrestrial Area and Geographical Extent:

Uttar Pradesh is spread over an area of 240,000 square kilometers, that ranks it among the largest Indian states in terms of territory. It’s fertile plains, irrigated by the rivers of Ganga and Yamuna, have stimulated thick human settlements for centuries.

Density of Population is high:

Adding to the size, the state is densely populated with 829 people per square kilometre, that shows just how crowded most places have become. Rural settlements, small towns, and urban cities exist in a closely integrated system.

Religious importance

Places like Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya are situated in UP, these are deeply culturally and spiritually important. These pilgrimage sites attracts long-term settlers in search of opportunities.

Job Opportunities and Economic Migration

Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, and Noida, which are the urban centers presently increasing employment opportunities in the manufacturing, service, and government industries. This economic activity attracts individuals from other parts of the country.

Cultural-social Norms:

Conventional family setups and restricted access to family planning in certain rural areas have led to increased birth rates over the decades.

World Population Day: What Makes Uttar Pradesh important?

The Scenic Beauty, Sanctuaries such as and Chandra Prabha Wildlife Sanctuary and Dudhwa National Park are situated in UP. There are spiritual heritages which are significant to Hindus, Muslims Buddhists and Jains. Lucknow, is the capital of UP and it is the place famous for its Nawabi culture, cultural diversity and architecture. Agra, a historical site and tourist attraction, that is famous for the beauty Taj Mahal. Varanasi, world’s oldest city that is of religious significance is also situated in UP.

The world population is likely to exceed 8.23 billion by 2025, and issues of food security, climate change, urbanization, and health become even more daunting.

