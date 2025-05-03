World Press Freedom Day: Venkaiah Naidu Stresses Responsible Journalism As It Plays A Vital Role

Marking World Press Freedom Day, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu took to social media platform X to share a message highlighting the essential role of the press in a democratic society.

Marking World Press Freedom Day, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu took to social media platform X to share a message highlighting the essential role of the press in a democratic society. Extending greetings to journalists across the country, Naidu underscored the importance of upholding press freedom with a sense of responsibility.

“In a democracy, individual freedom, freedom of expression, and press freedom are naturally inherent,” he stated. “However, it is of utmost importance to exercise these freedoms responsibly.”

ప్రపంచ పత్రికా స్వేచ్ఛ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా పాత్రికేయ మిత్రులందరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేస్తున్నాను.

ప్రపంచ పత్రికా స్వేచ్ఛ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా పాత్రికేయ మిత్రులందరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేస్తున్నాను.

ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో వ్యక్తి స్వేచ్ఛ, భావ ప్రకటన స్వేచ్ఛ, పత్రికా స్వేచ్ఛ అనేవి సహజసిద్ధంగా లభిస్తాయి. అయితే వాటిని బాధ్యతతో వినియోగించుకోవడం అత్యంత ఆవశ్యకం. బాధ్యతాయుతమైన స్వేచ్ఛ… pic.twitter.com/Lag7Q5ljk6 — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) May 3, 2025

He praised India’s press landscape as being robust and enduring, pointing out its ongoing contribution in addressing and exposing social issues. “Even today, the press plays a vital role in raising awareness among people about social ills such as discrimination, illiteracy, and corruption, which sporadically hinder the nation’s progress,” he added.

Naidu further appealed to the journalism community to remain committed to factual reporting. “I aspire for the journalism sector to lead society forward by staying ‘close to the truth and far from sensationalism,’” he wrote.

His remarks come at a time when media freedom and credibility remain topics of national conversation.

