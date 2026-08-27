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Home > India News > World’s Most Powerful Intelligence Agencies: Which Country Has The Most Formidable Spy Network? How Do India’s RAW, IB And Others Work?

World’s Most Powerful Intelligence Agencies: Which Country Has The Most Formidable Spy Network? How Do India’s RAW, IB And Others Work?

World’s most powerful intelligence agencies explained, from CIA, MSS and Mossad to India’s RAW, IB, NTRO, DIA and NIA.

World’s Most Powerful Spy Agencies And Their Secret Roles (Image: AI-generated)
World’s Most Powerful Spy Agencies And Their Secret Roles (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 11:14 IST

The world’s leading intelligence organizations function primarily away from public eyes; however, their activities can impact wars, counter-terrorism strategies, foreign policy and national interests. The organizations include CIA of America, MSS of China, FSB of Russia, MI6 of Britain and Mossad of Israel; all use espionage, spying, cyber espionage and human intelligence for information gathering. The Indian intelligence organization structure is also divided among specialized organizations; RAW deals with foreign intelligence, IB is responsible for internal intelligence, while NTRO, DIA and NIA take care of technical intelligence, military intelligence and counter-terrorism, respectively.

Intelligence agencies that shape global power

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the USA is one of the most well-known intelligence services that collects, analyses and acts on foreign intelligence around the world through the use of advanced surveillance techniques and covert activities. This organization plays a significant part in American foreign policy. At the same time, China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) concentrates its attention on counter-intelligence, political security and foreign intelligence due to the growth of its capacities in digital surveillance and cyber warfare.

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The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), being the successor of the KGB, takes care of domestic intelligence, counter-terrorism and cyber intelligence and has a huge impact within Russia and former Soviet countries. In turn, MI6 (Military Intelligence – Sixth Department) from the UK is specialized in foreign intelligence, espionage and human intelligence and often cooperates with the CIA in global intelligence networks.

The Israeli intelligence service Mossad is famous for its sophisticated and bold operations which include espionage and counter-terrorism. As for French Direction Générale de la Sécurité Extérieure (DGSE), this organization is responsible for terrorism, cyber threats and geopolitics in North Africa and the Middle East. Finally, Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) from Germany is known for its analytical capacity in economic and technical intelligence.

Intelligence agencies and the fight for regional influence

One of the intelligence agencies in South Asia that is known for its secrecy and political influence is the ISI of Pakistan. The work of the agency and its influence have always been associated with regional affairs, especially in Afghanistan and India. ASIS is the foreign intelligence agency of Australia that helps allied operations.

India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was carved out of the Intelligence Bureau in 1968 after the IB became structurally overwhelmed by having to deal with domestic politics as well as foreign military threats during the 1962 and 1965 wars. RAW is not technically an “Agency” but a “Wing” of the Cabinet Secretariat. It has no statutory charter from Parliament and is immune to RTI queries and direct parliamentary audits.

RAW relies on HUMINT, using deep-cover agents, including “Under Secretaries” or “Attaches” in embassies, to build assets, recruit informants and influence local policy. Its Aviation Research Centre (ARC) serves as its aerial reconnaissance wing, operating specialised spy planes and electronic intelligence aircraft to monitor border radar signatures and troop movements.

How India’s intelligence agencies divide the job

The Special Frontier Force (SFF), described as RAW’s paramilitary arm, is made up primarily of Tibetan exiles and trained for high-altitude covert operations and deep-penetration sabotage. RAW’s primary focus includes countering cross-border terrorism networks, monitoring Sino-Pak military cooperation, tracking maritime routes in the Indian Ocean and securing Indian influence across South Asia.

The Intelligence Bureau, whose roots go back to the British Indian Central Special Branch of 1887, has a very different role. Its vast ground network relies on local informants, police links and counter-intelligence officers across Indian districts. It works to detect and neutralise foreign spies, particularly operatives linked to the ISI or MSS, while also tracking Left-Wing Extremism, separatist movements, communal tensions and labour strikes for the Ministry of Home Affairs. The IB has no formal power to arrest and passes intelligence to state police or agencies such as the NIA for raids and detentions.

India’s technical, military and counter-terror network

The National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), created in 2004, functions as India’s equivalent of the US NSA. It handles cyber-surveillance, satellite imagery interception, cryptology and defensive cyber warfare, while monitoring data traffic through submarine cables and communication networks. The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), formed in 2002, brought together the separate intelligence wings of the Army, Navy and Air Force and handles battlefield intelligence, military satellite monitoring and cross-border electronic warfare.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was formed after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and operates as India’s federal counter-terrorism law enforcement agency. It has overriding powers across states to investigate and prosecute terror attacks and terror financing.

Collectively, these intelligence agencies demonstrate the importance of various levels of espionage, surveillance, analysis, cybersecurity and law enforcement to national security in the contemporary period. Although there are differences between the CIA, MSS, FSB, MI6, Mossad, RAW, DGSE, BND, ISI and ASIS, there is one thing that they have in common, which is the protection of national interests amid the era of cyber warfare, geopolitics and global terrorism.

Also Read: What Happened At Kirana Hills? Gen Chauhan Reveals How Indian Munition Hit Pakistan’s Nuclear Site    

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World’s Most Powerful Intelligence Agencies: Which Country Has The Most Formidable Spy Network? How Do India’s RAW, IB And Others Work?
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World’s Most Powerful Intelligence Agencies: Which Country Has The Most Formidable Spy Network? How Do India’s RAW, IB And Others Work?
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