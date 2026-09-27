Worms Found Inside Maggi Packet In Mumbai; Here’s What Nestle India Says

A customer from Mumbai’s Kalyan area has reportedly claimed to have found insects and worms inside a packet of Maggi noodles while preparing the popular instant noodles. The complaint has raised concerns over food safety and quality, particularly as the packet reportedly carried an expiry date of February 2027. The alleged contamination has prompted a response from Nestle India, which manufactures Maggi noodles in the country.

Customer Raises Concerns Over Contaminated Product

According to reports, the customer discovered insects and worms in the Maggi packet while preparing the product. The presence of the alleged contaminants has raised questions about how the product could have been affected despite being within its stated shelf life. The incident has also sparked concerns among consumers about packaging, storage and quality-control processes involved in the manufacturing and distribution of packaged food products.

Nestle India Responds To Complaint

Nestle India has responded to the concerns surrounding the alleged incident. The company said it follows stringent quality-control measures and food-safety protocols throughout its manufacturing process. A Nestle India spokesperson said the company learnt about the matter through media reports and had not yet been contacted by either the consumer or the authorities.

Company Says Authenticity Cannot Yet Be Confirmed

The spokesperson said that, at this stage, the company could not comment on the authenticity of the concern raised because it had not received the product or a complaint directly from the consumer. The company’s response leaves the circumstances surrounding the alleged contamination unclear. An examination of the product and its packaging would be needed to establish whether the reported contamination occurred during manufacturing, storage, transportation or after purchase.

Investigation Into Alleged Contamination Awaited

The incident comes amid continued consumer focus on food safety and quality standards for packaged products. Further clarity is expected if the consumer approaches the company or relevant authorities and the product is examined. For now, the claim remains an allegation, and the authenticity and cause of the reported contamination have not been independently established.

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