Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Worse Than Aurangzeb’s Time’: Sanjay Raut Slams BJP’s Rule In Maharashtra

‘Worse Than Aurangzeb’s Time’: Sanjay Raut Slams BJP’s Rule In Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, claiming that the party’s rule is even worse than that of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

‘Worse Than Aurangzeb’s Time’: Sanjay Raut Slams BJP’s Rule In Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra.


Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, claiming that the party’s rule is even worse than that of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Raut alleged that farmers, unemployed youth, and women in the state are suffering under the present government, leading to rising suicides.

Raut Blames BJP for Farmers’ Plight

Speaking to the media, Raut questioned the BJP’s governance and held the party responsible for the increasing number of suicides in the state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“It’s been 400 years since Aurangzeb was buried. Forget him. Are farmers in Maharashtra committing suicide due to Aurangzeb? They are doing it because of you,” Raut said, directly addressing the ruling BJP government.

The senior leader argued that if Aurangzeb committed atrocities centuries ago, the present government should be asked about its own failures. “Farmers are committing suicide. BJP’s tenure is worse than that of Aurangzeb,” he declared.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP’s Response to Aurangzeb’s Legacy

Raut’s comments came in response to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ recent remarks about Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Fadnavis had stated that “everyone” feels the Mughal ruler’s tomb should be removed, but it must be done within the legal framework. He added that the previous Congress-led government had put the site under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which now makes any action complicated.

BJP MP Calls for Aurangzeb’s Tomb Removal

Adding fuel to the controversy, BJP MP from Satara, Udayanraje Bhosale, a direct descendant of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has demanded the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. The tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, has been at the center of political debates in Maharashtra.

Aurangzeb remains a deeply controversial figure in the state’s history due to his long battles with the Marathas. The Mughal ruler’s conflicts with Shivaji Maharaj and later with his son, Sambhaji Maharaj, have left a lasting impact on Maharashtra’s political and historical discourse. Sambhaji Maharaj was captured, tortured, and executed under Aurangzeb’s orders, making him a symbol of Maratha resistance.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

Raut’s remarks have added to the ongoing political tension in Maharashtra, where opposition parties frequently criticize the BJP-led government. While the ruling coalition, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), continues to defend its policies, opposition leaders like Raut are highlighting issues such as farmer suicides and economic distress to target the administration.

As Maharashtra heads toward crucial elections, such debates over historical figures and present-day governance are likely to play a key role in shaping public opinion. For now, the war of words between the opposition and the ruling party continues to escalate, with both sides using history and current issues to strengthen their political narratives.

Also Read: Three Killed In Slum Fire In Delhi’s Anand Vihar, Leads To LPG Explosion

Filed under

BJP maharashtra Sanjay Raut

newsx

Trump’s Trade War Could Harm American EV Industry, Tesla Tells US Government
newsx

Video | Inside Look At Jagan Reddy’s ‘Sheeshmahal’ In Andhra Pradesh Goes Viral
A special court in Bengal

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru
Putin thanked world leade

‘Noble Mission’: Why Did Putin Thank PM Modi And Trump?
Former Philippines presid

Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Set to Appear Before International Criminal Court
Diplomats from the Group

G7 Diplomats Reach Agreement Over Trade War Amid Rising Tensions Over Global Policies
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump’s Trade War Could Harm American EV Industry, Tesla Tells US Government

Trump’s Trade War Could Harm American EV Industry, Tesla Tells US Government

Video | Inside Look At Jagan Reddy’s ‘Sheeshmahal’ In Andhra Pradesh Goes Viral

Video | Inside Look At Jagan Reddy’s ‘Sheeshmahal’ In Andhra Pradesh Goes Viral

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

‘Noble Mission’: Why Did Putin Thank PM Modi And Trump?

‘Noble Mission’: Why Did Putin Thank PM Modi And Trump?

Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Set to Appear Before International Criminal Court

Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Set to Appear Before International Criminal Court

Entertainment

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb Mukherji’s Funeral

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips