‘Worse Than Aurangzeb’s Time’: Sanjay Raut Slams BJP’s Rule In Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, claiming that the party’s rule is even worse than that of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Raut alleged that farmers, unemployed youth, and women in the state are suffering under the present government, leading to rising suicides.

Raut Blames BJP for Farmers’ Plight

Speaking to the media, Raut questioned the BJP’s governance and held the party responsible for the increasing number of suicides in the state.

“It’s been 400 years since Aurangzeb was buried. Forget him. Are farmers in Maharashtra committing suicide due to Aurangzeb? They are doing it because of you,” Raut said, directly addressing the ruling BJP government.

The senior leader argued that if Aurangzeb committed atrocities centuries ago, the present government should be asked about its own failures. “Farmers are committing suicide. BJP’s tenure is worse than that of Aurangzeb,” he declared.

BJP’s Response to Aurangzeb’s Legacy

Raut’s comments came in response to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ recent remarks about Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Fadnavis had stated that “everyone” feels the Mughal ruler’s tomb should be removed, but it must be done within the legal framework. He added that the previous Congress-led government had put the site under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which now makes any action complicated.

BJP MP Calls for Aurangzeb’s Tomb Removal

Adding fuel to the controversy, BJP MP from Satara, Udayanraje Bhosale, a direct descendant of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has demanded the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. The tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, has been at the center of political debates in Maharashtra.

Aurangzeb remains a deeply controversial figure in the state’s history due to his long battles with the Marathas. The Mughal ruler’s conflicts with Shivaji Maharaj and later with his son, Sambhaji Maharaj, have left a lasting impact on Maharashtra’s political and historical discourse. Sambhaji Maharaj was captured, tortured, and executed under Aurangzeb’s orders, making him a symbol of Maratha resistance.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

Raut’s remarks have added to the ongoing political tension in Maharashtra, where opposition parties frequently criticize the BJP-led government. While the ruling coalition, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), continues to defend its policies, opposition leaders like Raut are highlighting issues such as farmer suicides and economic distress to target the administration.

As Maharashtra heads toward crucial elections, such debates over historical figures and present-day governance are likely to play a key role in shaping public opinion. For now, the war of words between the opposition and the ruling party continues to escalate, with both sides using history and current issues to strengthen their political narratives.