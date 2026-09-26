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Home > India News > ‘Would You Be Okay With Physical Intimacy?’: Delhi Woman Asked Sexually Suggestive Questions In Job Interview

‘Would You Be Okay With Physical Intimacy?’: Delhi Woman Asked Sexually Suggestive Questions In Job Interview

A Delhi woman has alleged that inappropriate and sexually suggestive questions, including those about travel, physical intimacy, money and her hijab, were asked during a job interview at a Lajpat Nagar music showroom.

Delhi woman alleges objectionable questions during job interview (Image: X)
Delhi woman alleges objectionable questions during job interview (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 14:13 IST

Muslim woman has alleged that she faced inappropriate and sexually suggestive questions during a job interview for an executive position at Bhargav’s Music in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. She said the interview turned “horrific” after she was asked personal questions about travelling, hotel stays and spending time with male colleagues. The woman said she refused to comply with the questions and described the experience as extremely uncomfortable.

Delhi interview allegedly included questions about travel and physical consent

According to the woman, the interviewer asked whether she would be comfortable travelling for three to four days with senior colleagues, including men. She was also allegedly asked whether she would give consent for physical intimacy during such trips. The questions, she said, went beyond what she expected in a job interview in Delhi.

The woman further alleged that the interviewer referred to a senior person aged around 50 to 60 and asked whether she would agree to such a situation if offered additional money or other benefits. She said she rejected the questions and did not agree to the conditions being discussed.

Delhi woman says she was asked to remove her hijab

The allegations also include a question about her hijab. The woman said she was asked to remove it, with mentions of bonuses and extra money during the interview. She objected to the questions and refused to comply, adding that the entire experience left her deeply uncomfortable.

The incident has triggered reactions on social media, with users discussing both the allegations and the response to the woman. One person wrote, “Whoever conducted the interview need to be arrested immediately. But we all know this won’t happen. Let’s consider us lucky if they don’t get ticket in next election.”

Delhi social media users debate allegations and police complaint

Another user reacted to people questioning why she attended the interview, writing, “Gotta love the comments asking why she’s attending interviews at all”. A third post advised people to report illegal activities or a sex racket by calling 112 or contacting the local police station.

The same post listed 112 as the All-India Emergency Helpline and 1091 as the Women’s Helpline, urging immediate police intervention where required. The allegations surrounding the Delhi job interview have since drawn wider attention online.

Also Read: Bengaluru CEO Clarifies On Not Hiring People From UP, Bihar, MP: Here’s What He Says    

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‘Would You Be Okay With Physical Intimacy?’: Delhi Woman Asked Sexually Suggestive Questions In Job Interview
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‘Would You Be Okay With Physical Intimacy?’: Delhi Woman Asked Sexually Suggestive Questions In Job Interview

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‘Would You Be Okay With Physical Intimacy?’: Delhi Woman Asked Sexually Suggestive Questions In Job Interview
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