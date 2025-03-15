WPL 2025 Final Prediction: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Choose To Bowl – Who Will Lift The Trophy?

Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bat in the WPL 2025 final against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium. A high-scoring clash is expected on a batting-friendly pitch.

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) in the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. In a rematch of the 2023 final, both teams are eager to lift the coveted trophy at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, March 15, 2025. The high-stakes encounter began with Delhi Capitals winning the toss and opting to bowl first, adding an interesting twist to the championship battle.

Delhi Capitals Aim for First Title, Mumbai Indians Seek Second Trophy

Under the leadership of Meg Lanning, Delhi Capitals have made it to their third consecutive WPL final. However, they are yet to claim their maiden title. In the current season, DC-W played eight completed matches, securing five wins and three losses, finishing at the top of the table with 10 points and a strong net run rate of +0.396. Their direct qualification to the final gave them ample time to prepare for this decisive clash.

Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, also won five out of their eight league games, earning 10 points with an NRR of +0.192. Finishing second on the table, MI-W had to go through the eliminator against Gujarat Giants, where they dominated with a 47-run victory. Star all-rounders Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt led the charge, scoring 77 runs each, propelling their team to the final.

With the championship at stake, both teams are expected to go all out, knowing there is no margin for error.

Key Players to Watch in WPL 2025 Final

Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W):

Jess Jonassen (All-Rounder): The Australian star has been exceptional this season, taking 11 wickets at an economy of 8.19 and scoring 137 runs with a remarkable strike rate of 155.68. Her experience in high-pressure matches makes her a potential game-changer.

The Australian star has been exceptional this season, taking 11 wickets at an economy of 8.19 and scoring 137 runs with a remarkable strike rate of 155.68. Her experience in high-pressure matches makes her a potential game-changer. Shafali Verma (Batter): Known for her aggressive batting, Verma has the ability to turn the game around in the powerplay overs.

Known for her aggressive batting, Verma has the ability to turn the game around in the powerplay overs. Meg Lanning (Batter): The DC captain brings immense experience and consistency, making her a key figure in Delhi’s batting lineup.

Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W):

Nat Sciver-Brunt (All-Rounder): The leading run-scorer of the season with 493 runs at an average of 70.42 and a strike rate of 156.50. She has also taken nine wickets, proving to be a complete match-winner.

The leading run-scorer of the season with 493 runs at an average of 70.42 and a strike rate of 156.50. She has also taken nine wickets, proving to be a complete match-winner. Hayley Matthews (All-Rounder): With her all-round abilities, Matthews has been a crucial part of Mumbai’s success.

With her all-round abilities, Matthews has been a crucial part of Mumbai’s success. Amelia Kerr (All-Rounder): A consistent performer with both bat and ball, Kerr will be key in Mumbai’s plans.

Pitch Report and Toss Analysis

The Brabourne Stadium pitch has been favorable for teams batting first, with all three previous matches at this venue in WPL 2025 being won by the side defending the total. Pacers are expected to get some early movement, while spinners might come into play as the match progresses. The presence of dew in the second innings could pose a challenge for the bowlers.

Contrary to pre-match predictions, Delhi Capitals opted to bowl first after winning the toss, possibly considering the potential impact of dew in the latter half of the game.

Expected Scores and Winning Probability

First Innings: 185-190

185-190 Second Innings: 175-180

Given past trends and conditions, the team that effectively defends their total has a higher chance of emerging victorious. However, with Delhi opting to chase, their batting lineup will need to step up to counter Mumbai’s formidable bowling attack.

Winner Prediction

Based on team performances, Mumbai Indians Women have a strong chance of securing their second WPL title. However, if Delhi Capitals manage to restrict MI-W to a manageable total, they could finally claim their first WPL championship, predicted by OneCricket. But, interestingly, all three WPL 2025 matches played at the Brabourne Stadium have been won by teams batting first.

The stage is set for an unforgettable final. Will Mumbai defend their title, or will Delhi create history? Cricket fans are in for an exhilarating contest.

