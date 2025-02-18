Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Wrong Train Announcement, Triggered Panic: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Investigation Reveals

Wrong Train Announcement, Triggered Panic: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Investigation Reveals

An investigation into the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 has identified conflicting announcements as the primary cause of the chaos.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Wrong Train Announcement, Triggered Panic: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Investigation Reveals


An investigation into the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 has identified conflicting announcements as the primary cause of the chaos. The inquiry, conducted by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer, highlights how miscommunication about the departure platform for a Kumbh Special train to Prayagraj triggered panic among passengers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Conflicting Announcements Spark Chaos

The report states that at around 8:45 PM, an initial announcement directed passengers to platform 12 for the Kumbh Special train. However, shortly after, a second announcement changed the departure platform to 16, causing hundreds of passengers to rush towards the foot-over-bridges to reach the new location.

At the same time, platforms 14 and 15 were already packed with passengers waiting to board the Magadh Express and Uttar Sampark Kranti Express. The sudden movement of Kumbh Special passengers collided with those descending from the foot-over-bridges, leading to overcrowding, pushing, and ultimately, the stampede.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Overcrowding and Station Response

Following the departure of the Shiv Ganga Express from platform 12, an influx of passengers worsened the situation. In response, the station director halted the sale of additional tickets to prevent further congestion.

Speaking on the incident, Northern Railways’ Chief Public Relations Officer, Upadhyay, explained that initial confusion stemmed from the assumption that the Prayagraj Express would arrive at platform 14, leading to a large gathering of passengers. When a last-minute decision was made to run an additional train from platform 12, the subsequent announcement created panic, as passengers hurried to reach the new platform, triggering the stampede.

Lessons from the Tragedy

The New Delhi Railway Station stampede underscores the importance of clear and consistent communication in high-traffic areas. Railway authorities are now reviewing safety protocols, crowd management measures, and communication systems to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Also Read: When Supreme Court Takes Nupur Sharma’s Example For Choice Of Words In Ranveer Allahbadia’s Case

Filed under

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Wrong Train Announcement

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Earthquake Hits Ladakh, Measured At 3.1 On Richter Scale

Earthquake Hits Ladakh, Measured At 3.1 On Richter Scale

MP High Court Allows ‘Trial Run’ Of Union Carbide Waste Disposal At Pithampur Facility

MP High Court Allows ‘Trial Run’ Of Union Carbide Waste Disposal At Pithampur Facility

Security Forces In Manipur Seize Rs 34 Lakh And Weapons In High-Profile Crackdown

Security Forces In Manipur Seize Rs 34 Lakh And Weapons In High-Profile Crackdown

Why Is Saudi Arabia Mediating High-Stakes Talks Between the US and Russia?

Why Is Saudi Arabia Mediating High-Stakes Talks Between the US and Russia?

20 Dead In The New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, RPF Report Reveals Shocking Details

20 Dead In The New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, RPF Report Reveals Shocking Details

Entertainment

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Lifestyle

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox