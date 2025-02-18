Wrong Train Announcement, Triggered Panic: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Investigation Reveals

An investigation into the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 has identified conflicting announcements as the primary cause of the chaos.

An investigation into the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 has identified conflicting announcements as the primary cause of the chaos. The inquiry, conducted by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer, highlights how miscommunication about the departure platform for a Kumbh Special train to Prayagraj triggered panic among passengers.

Conflicting Announcements Spark Chaos

The report states that at around 8:45 PM, an initial announcement directed passengers to platform 12 for the Kumbh Special train. However, shortly after, a second announcement changed the departure platform to 16, causing hundreds of passengers to rush towards the foot-over-bridges to reach the new location.

At the same time, platforms 14 and 15 were already packed with passengers waiting to board the Magadh Express and Uttar Sampark Kranti Express. The sudden movement of Kumbh Special passengers collided with those descending from the foot-over-bridges, leading to overcrowding, pushing, and ultimately, the stampede.

Overcrowding and Station Response

Following the departure of the Shiv Ganga Express from platform 12, an influx of passengers worsened the situation. In response, the station director halted the sale of additional tickets to prevent further congestion.

Speaking on the incident, Northern Railways’ Chief Public Relations Officer, Upadhyay, explained that initial confusion stemmed from the assumption that the Prayagraj Express would arrive at platform 14, leading to a large gathering of passengers. When a last-minute decision was made to run an additional train from platform 12, the subsequent announcement created panic, as passengers hurried to reach the new platform, triggering the stampede.

Lessons from the Tragedy

The New Delhi Railway Station stampede underscores the importance of clear and consistent communication in high-traffic areas. Railway authorities are now reviewing safety protocols, crowd management measures, and communication systems to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

