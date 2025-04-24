Home
Wrong Video Goes Viral After Pahalgam Attack: Couple Says We Are Alive After Internet Mistakes Them For Navy Officer Vinay Narwal And His Wife

The couple took to Instagram to address the confusion. They expressed their concerns over the false claims circulating about their video and appealed to their followers to report any pages misusing it.

Wrong Video Goes Viral After Pahalgam Attack: Couple Says We Are Alive After Internet Mistakes Them For Navy Officer Vinay Narwal And His Wife

The couple had reportedly shared the video on their Instagram page on the same day as the attack but deleted it after receiving backlash


A couple in a viral video, initially believed to show Navy officer Vinay Narwal and his wife in their final moments before the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, has issued a clarification on social media.

The couple, Ashish Sehrawat and Yashika Sharma, have confirmed that they are alive and their video was mistakenly misidentified as the last moments of Vinay Narwal and his wife, Himanshi.

The Viral Video: A Misunderstanding

A 19-second clip featuring a young couple dancing in Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley went viral shortly after the terrorist attack in the area, which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

The video quickly spread online with the false claim that it depicted the final moments of Navy officer Vinay Narwal and his wife before the attack.

However, the couple in the video clarified that it was recorded on April 14, during their vacation in Kashmir, and was not related to the tragic event. Ashish Sehrawat, who works with the Indian Railways, also shared a screenshot with metadata that confirmed the video’s recording date as April 14.

Couple’s Clarification on Social Media

On April 23, the couple took to Instagram to address the confusion. They expressed their concerns over the false claims circulating about their video and appealed to their followers to report any pages misusing it.

They wrote, “Hey guys, we are alive and wanted to address a recent video we posted that unfortunately sparked a lot of hatred, leading us to delete it.”

They went on to clarify that the video, which was shared on the same day as the attack, had been misused by some pages and news channels, falsely linking it to Narwal’s death. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to their family,” they added in the post.

Backlash and the Couple’s Response

Ashish and Yashika mentioned that they removed the video after receiving backlash for posting a clip from the same location where the attack occurred.

However, by the time they deleted it, the video had already been circulated with the false claim. Yashika expressed her concern on Instagram, saying, “Imagine how painful it must have been for the family who lost someone they loved, only to see a stranger’s video being circulated as their last memory.”

On the afternoon of April 23, Vinay Narwal’s mortal remains were brought to Delhi from Kashmir, where they were then transported to his native town, Karnal, Haryana, for his final rites. His wife, Himanshi, accompanied his body to Karnal, where thousands of people gathered to pay their respects.

The funeral was held with full military honors, and a gun salute was offered by Navy personnel as Narwal’s body was consigned to flames. Various political figures, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab’s Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, were present to pay their respects.

The viral video confusion surrounding Vinay Narwal’s tragic death has been clarified by the couple in the clip, who expressed their condolences and emphasized the importance of truth in such sensitive situations.

As Narwal’s family continues to mourn, the public has been reminded of the pain caused by false claims and misinformation.

