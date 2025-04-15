Home
WWE RAW Results: Major WrestleMania 41 Build-Up, Roman Reigns Attacks Seth Rollins, Gunther vs Jey Uso Heats Up

WWE RAW April 15 results: Bayley, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio score wins; Roman Reigns attacks Rollins, GUNTHER calls out Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania 41.

WWE RAW Results: Major WrestleMania 41 Build-Up, Roman Reigns Attacks Seth Rollins, Gunther vs Jey Uso Heats Up


The final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 41 aired live in India on April 15, with Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center setting the stage for high-octane drama, fierce matches, and emotional promos. The show delivered four official fights and advanced key storylines ahead of the company’s biggest premium live event.

Bayley Opens RAW With a Win Over Liv Morgan

The night kicked off with a fiery women’s division match as Bayley squared off against Liv Morgan. In a tightly contested bout, Bayley used a clever jackknife pin to defeat Morgan, gaining momentum ahead of WrestleMania.

AJ Styles vs Karrion Kross Ends With a Phenomenal Finish

AJ Styles and Karrion Kross battled next in a brutal showdown. Styles earned a decisive pinfall victory with his signature Phenomenal Forearm, asserting his dominance as WrestleMania approaches.

GUNTHER Sends a Message to Jey Uso

In a powerful in-ring promo, Michael Cole interviewed GUNTHER, who addressed his recent attack on Jimmy Uso. The World Heavyweight Champion boldly declared himself the greatest of all time and told Jey Uso he wouldn’t be able to “lace his boots” after their upcoming match. The Ring General made it clear—he plans to walk out of WrestleMania still holding the title.

Jey Uso Responds With Heartfelt Promo

Later, Jey Uso addressed the crowd and responded to GUNTHER. With his mother watching in the audience, Jey said he’s locked in and ready—not just for himself, but for his family and the fans. He claimed GUNTHER’s words betrayed fear and promised to meet him head-on Saturday night at WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns Confronts Paul Heyman’s Loyalty

Roman Reigns closed the night by demanding the Sacramento crowd “acknowledge him” and took a sharp jab at Paul Heyman for aligning with CM Punk. Heyman claimed it was just repaying a favour, but Seth Rollins soon entered, accusing Heyman of choosing Punk’s side deliberately.

The tension boiled over as Reigns attacked Rollins and then struck Heyman. CM Punk ran in for the save, throwing Reigns out of the ring. But just as Punk checked on Heyman, Rollins delivered a chair shot to Reigns followed by a surprise Stomp to Punk, leaving fans stunned as RAW went off-air.

Main Event Match Results

  • Bayley vs Liv Morgan – Bayley wins via jackknife pin

  • Rey Mysterio vs Julius Creed – Mysterio wins via Slingshot Splash pin

  • AJ Styles vs Karrion Kross – Styles wins via Phenomenal Forearm

  • Finn Balor vs Penta – Balor wins via disqualification

ALSO READ: Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At 43!

