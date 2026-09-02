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Home > India News > Yasin Malik to End Marriage With Pakistani Wife Mushaal? Here’s What He Wrote In His Emotional Affidavit

Yasin Malik to End Marriage With Pakistani Wife Mushaal? Here’s What He Wrote In His Emotional Affidavit

Jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik has decided to end his marriage with Mushaal Hussain Malik, citing years of separation and restrictions. His emotional affidavit also carried a message for his daughter.

Photo: Wiki, X
Photo: Wiki, X

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 18:49 IST

Yasin Malik, a Kashmiri separatist leader, has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019 and has decided to end his marriage with his Pakistani wife, Mushaal Hussain Malik. 

Malik has submitted a 25-page affidavit before the TADA/POTA special court in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a murder. In his deeply personal document, he contained messages for the three people who are closest to him, i.e., his mother, wife Mushaal and 13-year-old daughter, Razia Sultana.

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Why Did Yasin Malik End His Marriage?

In his affidavit, Malik has mentioned that he has not heard Mushaal’s voice for around eight years. He claimed that prison restrictions had prevented him from speaking to her over the phone or communicating through video calls. 

Explaining his decision, Malik wrote, “I don’t want Mushaal to live the rest of her life burdened by these circumstances or like a widow. I want her to start a new chapter in her life with dignity and hope.” He said the decision was extremely painful but felt it was necessary given his circumstances.

Malik is facing the possibility of spending many more years in prison. He has also referred to the possibility of being hanged. Against this backdrop, he said he wanted to free Mushaal from the uncertainty surrounding their marriage.

Yasin Malik’s Message To Daughter Razia

Malik also addressed his daughter in the affidavit. He asked Razia to remain close to her grandmother and speak to her every day. He suggested that even a five-minute call would help his mother feel his love and support during a difficult period.

Malik stressed that the affidavit was not written to seek pity or sympathy. Instead, he described it as the final voice of his conscience. Soon after, Razia reportedly responded through a video message. She said that if her father had truly divorced her mother, she would take her own life.

Yasin Malik’s Legal Battle

This latest affidavit by Yasin Malik has brought the case to a new angle, bringing Malik’s long-running legal battle into focus. Malik has been in jail since 2019 in a terror-funding case which is linked to Jammu and Kashmir. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2022. Now, his recent affidavit has brought attention not only to his legal proceedings, but it might also impact his prolonged imprisonment and separation from his family. 

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Yasin Malik to End Marriage With Pakistani Wife Mushaal? Here’s What He Wrote In His Emotional Affidavit
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Yasin Malik to End Marriage With Pakistani Wife Mushaal? Here’s What He Wrote In His Emotional Affidavit

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Yasin Malik to End Marriage With Pakistani Wife Mushaal? Here’s What He Wrote In His Emotional Affidavit
Yasin Malik to End Marriage With Pakistani Wife Mushaal? Here’s What He Wrote In His Emotional Affidavit
Yasin Malik to End Marriage With Pakistani Wife Mushaal? Here’s What He Wrote In His Emotional Affidavit
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