Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
Years Before Jyoti Malhotra, Former Diplomat Madhuri Gupta Had Spied For Pakistan’s ISI

The arrest of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra for alleged espionage has revived memories of Madhuri Gupta, a former Indian diplomat jailed in 2010 for spying for Pakistan.

Years Before Jyoti Malhotra, Former Diplomat Madhuri Gupta Had Spied For Pakistan’s ISI


The recent arrest of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra for allegedly leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan has cast fresh light on a hauntingly similar espionage case from the past—one that involved Madhuri Gupta, a former Indian diplomat who was arrested for spying in 2010 while serving in Islamabad.

2010 Espionage Shock: An Indian Diplomat Turned Spy

Barely a year after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Indian intelligence was rocked by news of a possible mole within the High Commission of India in Islamabad. Initial alerts were flagged by then Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Rajiv Mathur, leading to covert surveillance operations.

The name that emerged was that of Madhuri Gupta, a Grade B officer of the Indian Foreign Service and Second Secretary (Press & Information) in Islamabad.

According to intelligence reports, Gupta was allegedly honey-trapped by Pakistani intelligence while in Pakistan. She was known to be proficient in Urdu and deeply interested in Sufism and poetry—traits that her ISI handler reportedly used to win her trust.

The Honeytrap and the Handler

Investigations revealed that Gupta became romantically involved with Jamshed, also known as ‘Jim’, a 30-year-old ISI operative, after being introduced by a Pakistani journalist. Their bond grew over shared literary interests, including discussions about Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Maulana Masood Azhar.

The relationship turned fatal for national security. Gupta, then 52, started leaking highly classified data, including details about Indian Army deployments, RAW operations, Indo-US intelligence cooperation, and investigations into the 26/11 attacks.

She even expressed intentions to convert to Islam, marry Jamshed, and settle in Istanbul, according to multiple media sources.

The Sting That Caught Her

Once suspicions solidified, Gupta was called back to India under the pretext of helping with media coordination for the SAARC Summit in Bhutan. She arrived in Delhi on April 21, 2010, and was arrested the following day by the Special Branch of Delhi Police under the Official Secrets Act.

She was charged under Sections 3 and 5 of the Act, facing a maximum sentence of 14 years. Gupta spent 21 months in Tihar Jail before securing bail in 2012.

In 2018, a city court convicted her of spying for Pakistan, although she was out on bail and residing in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, awaiting her appeal in the Delhi High Court. She passed away in October 2021 at the age of 64, with the appeal still pending.

Revived Public Memory Amid Jyoti Malhotra Case

The arrest of Jyoti Malhotra has brought renewed attention to India’s vulnerability to espionage through digital and personal manipulation. While Malhotra allegedly used social media to communicate classified information, Gupta’s case highlighted the classic honeytrap strategy used by foreign agents.

Both cases show how emotional or ideological manipulation, regardless of digital sophistication or age, remains a powerful tool in the world of espionage.

honeytrap espionage India Indian diplomat spy Pakistan Jyoti Malhotra arrest Madhuri Gupta espionage case

