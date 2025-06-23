Yellow Alert Issued In Delhi: Rain,Thunderstorms Likely This Week

Residents in the national capital, Delhi will find relief from the scorching sun as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a yellow alert. As per IMD calculation, the weather is predicted to get light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and 30 to 40 km/h wind.

The IMD also said that the weather warning has issued to alert people of the possibility of sudden change in weather, such as brief but intense rain and wind. The warning is designed to make people prepared and not panic, especially in the waterlogging or minor structural damage-susceptible places.

Sunday night reached a high of 36.2°C, 1.3 degrees shy of the season’s high. The low was 28.4°C, and the 78% relative humidity at 5:30 PM is a sure indicator that the air is becoming humid, usually leading to rain.

Can Delhi expect rain in coming days?

Saturday, June 21, witnessed only 0.1 mm of light rain in the city, with breezes, bringing temporary relief from otherwise parched and humid weather to Delhiites. Nevertheless, in the coming days, there are forecasted heavier showers.

Following it, the IMD predicts the temperature to drop to around 27°C, with the maximum it can possibly reach being near 34°C a little lower than the preceding days, bringing a hint of freshness into the otherwise damp air.

Delhi’s Air quality

In a comforting turn of events, Delhi’s air quality has also improved a bit. At 4 PM on Sunday, Delhi Air Quality Index was 98, in the “satisfactory” category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. The CPCB considers AQI between 51 and 100 as satisfactory and below 50 as “good.” Light rain and soft winds, according to pollution authorities, are assisting in dispersing pollutants, increasing the quality of the air in the city.

With the approaching monsoon, citizens have been requested to keep umbrellas handy and remain cautious in the event of sudden weather. They have also requested drivers to drive with caution in rain or windy weather.

ALSO READ: ‘Splendid Victory’ Arvind Kejriwal Hails AAP’s Bypoll Wins In Gujarat And Punjab, Says People Rejected BJP, Congress