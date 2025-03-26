Yoga Instructor Kidnapped, Burned Alive And Buried 7 Foot Deep In Rohtak After Affair With Landlord’s Wife Gets Out In The Open

Authorities identified the victim as Jagdeep, who was allegedly in a relationship with the wife of his landlord, Hardeep. Jagdeep, a yoga instructor at Baba Mastnath University, had been living in a section of Hardeep’s house.

In a horrifying incident in Haryana’s Rohtak, two individuals have been arrested for the abduction and brutal murder of a man who was burned alive and buried in a deep pit.

The shocking crime was committed by the victim’s house owner, according to police reports.

Police Confirm Arrests in Rohtak Murder Case

Authorities identified the victim as Jagdeep, who was allegedly in a relationship with the wife of his landlord, Hardeep. Jagdeep, a yoga instructor at Baba Mastnath University, had been living in a section of Hardeep’s house.

The Rohtak police confirmed the arrests via a social media post, stating, “Case of Rohtak resident Jagdeep’s body found in Paitawas village. Rohtak police disclosed the incident and arrested two accused.”

#WATCH | Rohtak, Haryana | CIA-1 incharge Kuldeep says, “A missing report of Jagdeep was registered in Shivaji Colony police station. It was filed around 2-2.5 months ago. Later, it was found that after being abducted, his body was kept in Dadri. Accused Hardeep and Dharampal… pic.twitter.com/CRuZ1qAWnq — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2025

Investigation Led to Discovery of Victim’s Body

Jagdeep was reported missing two months ago, prompting an investigation by the police. A case was registered at Shivaji Colony police station, and after weeks of investigation, authorities discovered his body on Monday.

According to Kuldeep Singh, in charge of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), police tracked Jagdeep’s whereabouts and found that he had been abducted and taken to Dadri, where he was ultimately killed.

Singh added that there are at least one or two more suspects still at large, and efforts are being made to apprehend them.

How the Murder Was Executed

Hardeep meticulously planned the murder, reportedly hiring laborers to dig a seven-foot-deep pit in Pantavas village under the pretense of installing a borewell.

On December 24, he and his accomplices kidnapped Jagdeep while he was returning from work. After physically assaulting him, they transported him to Charkhi Dadri, where they carried out the gruesome act and buried his body in the pit.

Police Crack the Case Using Call Records

A breakthrough in the case came when investigators accessed Jagdeep’s call records, which provided crucial evidence linking Hardeep and his associates to the crime. Following their arrest, Rohtak police shared images of the suspects on social media.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to apprehend the remaining accused and gather further evidence in this shocking case.