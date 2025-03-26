Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Yoga Instructor Kidnapped, Burned Alive And Buried 7 Foot Deep In Rohtak After Affair With Landlord’s Wife Gets Out In The Open

Yoga Instructor Kidnapped, Burned Alive And Buried 7 Foot Deep In Rohtak After Affair With Landlord’s Wife Gets Out In The Open

Authorities identified the victim as Jagdeep, who was allegedly in a relationship with the wife of his landlord, Hardeep. Jagdeep, a yoga instructor at Baba Mastnath University, had been living in a section of Hardeep’s house.

In a horrifying incident in Haryana’s Rohtak, two individuals have been arrested for the abduction and brutal murder of a man who was burned alive and buried in a deep pit.

The shocking crime was committed by the victim’s house owner, according to police reports.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Police Confirm Arrests in Rohtak Murder Case

Authorities identified the victim as Jagdeep, who was allegedly in a relationship with the wife of his landlord, Hardeep. Jagdeep, a yoga instructor at Baba Mastnath University, had been living in a section of Hardeep’s house.

The Rohtak police confirmed the arrests via a social media post, stating, “Case of Rohtak resident Jagdeep’s body found in Paitawas village. Rohtak police disclosed the incident and arrested two accused.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investigation Led to Discovery of Victim’s Body

Jagdeep was reported missing two months ago, prompting an investigation by the police. A case was registered at Shivaji Colony police station, and after weeks of investigation, authorities discovered his body on Monday.

According to Kuldeep Singh, in charge of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), police tracked Jagdeep’s whereabouts and found that he had been abducted and taken to Dadri, where he was ultimately killed.

Singh added that there are at least one or two more suspects still at large, and efforts are being made to apprehend them.

How the Murder Was Executed

Hardeep meticulously planned the murder, reportedly hiring laborers to dig a seven-foot-deep pit in Pantavas village under the pretense of installing a borewell.

On December 24, he and his accomplices kidnapped Jagdeep while he was returning from work. After physically assaulting him, they transported him to Charkhi Dadri, where they carried out the gruesome act and buried his body in the pit.

Police Crack the Case Using Call Records

A breakthrough in the case came when investigators accessed Jagdeep’s call records, which provided crucial evidence linking Hardeep and his associates to the crime. Following their arrest, Rohtak police shared images of the suspects on social media.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to apprehend the remaining accused and gather further evidence in this shocking case.

ALSO READ: Canada Claims India Is Plotting To Meddle In Elections, Spy Agency Sounds The Alarm

Filed under

Haryana murder case Rohtak murder case

newsx

Adani Green Energy Gallery At London’s Science Museum Draws 7 Lakh Visitors In Its Inaugural...
Shahana Goswami in a stil

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says...
Government Closes Gold Mo

Government Closes Gold Monetisation Chapter, Short-Term Gold Deposits Still in Action- Here Is Everything You...
Rohtak Murder Case

Yoga Instructor Kidnapped, Burned Alive And Buried 7 Foot Deep In Rohtak After Affair With...
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Praises Indian Voting System While Signing Executive Order Aimed At Revamping The US...
newsx

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Family Retains Massive Wealth Amid Anti-Corruption Drive: US Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Adani Green Energy Gallery At London’s Science Museum Draws 7 Lakh Visitors In Its Inaugural Year

Adani Green Energy Gallery At London’s Science Museum Draws 7 Lakh Visitors In Its Inaugural...

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says...

Government Closes Gold Monetisation Chapter, Short-Term Gold Deposits Still in Action- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Government Closes Gold Monetisation Chapter, Short-Term Gold Deposits Still in Action- Here Is Everything You...

Donald Trump Praises Indian Voting System While Signing Executive Order Aimed At Revamping The US Election System

Donald Trump Praises Indian Voting System While Signing Executive Order Aimed At Revamping The US...

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Family Retains Massive Wealth Amid Anti-Corruption Drive: US Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Family Retains Massive Wealth Amid Anti-Corruption Drive: US Report

Entertainment

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says

Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus Episode?

Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus

Watch New Video! After Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra Takes A Comical Jibe At Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Watch New Video! After Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra Takes A Comical Jibe At Union Finance

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk