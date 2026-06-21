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Home > India News > Yoga vs Gym: Which Is Better? Know Physical, Mental Benefits and Ideal Practice Time

Yoga vs Gym: Which Is Better? Know Physical, Mental Benefits and Ideal Practice Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations from Kolkata’s Red Road as thousands joined mass yoga sessions across West Bengal. As discussions around fitness intensified, the event also renewed focus on the ongoing debate between yoga and gym workouts for long-term health.

PM Modi leads International Yoga Day in Kolkata, highlights healthy ageing as yoga vs gym debate gains attention. Photo: ANI
PM Modi leads International Yoga Day in Kolkata, highlights healthy ageing as yoga vs gym debate gains attention. Photo: ANI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 09:30 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 12th International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations at Kolkata’s Red Road on Sunday morning, joining a large-scale public event as thousands of people across West Bengal participated in open-air yoga sessions for the first time. The programme marked this year’s observance of International Yoga Day and brought together senior political leaders, government officials and participants in a mass yoga session held in the heart of the city. The celebrations commenced at 6:30 am after Prime Minister Modi arrived at the venue from Lok Bhawan, formerly known as Raj Bhawan, where he had stayed overnight. He was accompanied by Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Ayush Prataprao Yadav, along with other senior dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Modi underlined the growing global significance of Yoga and its connection to India’s cultural heritage.

“June 21 is the longest day in our part of the world, and now it is the day the world celebrates its biggest festival. Yoga has connected the world to India. It brings people together. Today I offer my best wishes to the world community,” Modi said.

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Yoga vs Gym: A Continuing Fitness Debate

As International Yoga Day renewed attention on wellness and healthy living, a common discussion around fitness also resurfaced, how yoga differs from gym workouts and which approach is more beneficial for long-term health.

While both forms of exercise provide important physical and mental health benefits, the choice often depends on individual fitness goals, lifestyle and overall wellness priorities.

Yoga, which originated in ancient India, combines physical postures, breathing practices and meditation techniques.

Unlike many high-intensity forms of exercise, yoga places greater emphasis on flexibility, balance, posture and mental calmness. Regular practice has been associated with lower stress levels, improved sleep quality, stronger immunity and healthier joints.

Another factor contributing to its popularity is accessibility, as yoga requires minimal equipment and can be practised in a wide range of settings.

How Gym Workouts Support Strength and Physical Transformation

Gym-based exercise routines generally focus on building muscle, increasing endurance and delivering faster physical changes.

Activities including weight training, cardiovascular workouts and high-intensity interval training help burn calories, improve strength and enhance metabolism. For people targeting muscle gain, athletic performance or fat loss, gym workouts often produce quicker visible results.

Weight Management: Different Paths to Similar Goals

Both yoga and gym workouts can contribute to weight management, though they work in different ways.

Gym sessions typically help burn a larger number of calories in a shorter time and support muscle development, which can raise metabolic rate.

Yoga: Flexibility, Mobility and Ageing

Yoga, by contrast, supports weight management through stress reduction, improved digestion and encouraging healthier long-term lifestyle patterns that may lead to sustainable weight loss.

The two fitness approaches also differ significantly in their impact on mobility and flexibility.

Yoga strongly focuses on stretching and joint movement, helping improve posture and reduce stiffness.

Gym workouts do not always prioritise flexibility unless stretching exercises are deliberately included as part of the routine.

Mental Wellness and Mind-Body Balance

Yoga also offers distinct advantages for mental well-being.

Breathing exercises and meditation techniques are designed to calm the nervous system, reduce anxiety and improve emotional health.

While gym workouts can also relieve stress through the release of endorphins, they generally do not place the same emphasis on mindfulness and relaxation.

Referring to this year’s theme, the Prime Minister said yoga can play a key role in maintaining health and energy throughout life.

“This year’s theme is Yoga for Healthy Ageing. Yoga can keep us healthy even as we age. It means that age does not reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for growth. Our target must be to be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. We must be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where Yoga can help us,” Modi said.

Also Read: From India To 192 Countries: How Yoga Became The World’s Biggest Wellness Movement

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Yoga vs Gym: Which Is Better? Know Physical, Mental Benefits and Ideal Practice Time
Tags: gympm modi’yogayoga dayYoga news

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