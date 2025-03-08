Yogi Adityanath Denies Charge Of Hiding Kumbh Deaths, Backs Police Officer’s Remarks On Holi And Friday Prayers

With Holi falling on a Friday this year, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath backed a police officer’s remark highlighting the frequency of Friday prayers compared to the annual festival. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, he defended the statement while acknowledging its blunt phrasing.

With Holi falling on a Friday this year, UP CM Yogi Adityanath backed a police officer’s remark highlighting the frequency of Friday prayers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday backed the statement of a Sambhal police officer who pointed out that while Holi is celebrated once a year, Friday prayers occur every week. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Adityanath remarked that although the official may have spoken in the style of a “pehelwan” (wrestler), the essence of his statement was correct.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sambhal Officer’s Comments

The chief minister expressed gratitude to religious leaders for their decision to schedule Friday namaz after 2 pm on the day of Holi. He stated that individuals who wish to pray before that time could do so at home.

“Whoever wants to go to a mosque should mind the Holi colours,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Holi this year falls on a Friday, a coincidence that led to discussions on potential conflicts. Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhury had earlier remarked that while Holi is an annual festival, Friday prayers occur 52 times a year. He suggested that anyone uncomfortable with Holi colours should stay indoors on the festival day.

His remarks gained significance as Sambhal had witnessed communal violence in November last year. The opposition Samajwadi Party accused Chaudhury of acting as a representative of the BJP rather than as a neutral police officer.

Yogi Adityanath Denies Cover-up in Maha Kumbh Stampede

During the event, Adityanath also addressed allegations that his government attempted to conceal deaths in the recent Maha Kumbh stampede. He refuted these claims, emphasizing that the administration’s priority was to assist the injured and manage the crowd safely.

“As soon as the injured were taken care of and the rush of pilgrims had eased, we briefed the media,” he explained.

The stampede, which took place on January 29 during the Mauni Amavasya holy dip, resulted in the deaths of 30 pilgrims.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Announces Developmet In Mathura After Ayodhya And Prayagraj