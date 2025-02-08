Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP’s Victory In Delhi And Milkipur, Slams Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) significant victories in the Delhi Assembly elections and the Milkipur Assembly bypolls, asserting that the people have put an end to the “politics of lies and loot.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congratulating BJP leaders and candidates for their success, CM Yogi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the party’s development initiatives for the electoral triumph.

“The results of the Delhi Assembly elections and the Milkipur by-election have put a full stop to the politics of lies and loot. This victory is a testament to the development work done under the leadership of PM Modi over the past 11 years. I congratulate all victorious candidates in Delhi, along with PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for bringing BJP back to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With the BJP securing a majority in Delhi, Yogi expressed confidence that the national capital would now progress on a path of development. “The people of Delhi will finally benefit from public welfare schemes that were hindered for the past 11 years due to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government acting as a barrier,” he remarked..

BJP’s Victory In Milkipur Bypoll

In the Milkipur Assembly bypolls, BJP’s Chandrabhanu Paswan secured a decisive win over the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Ajit Prasad by a margin of 61,710 votes. Reacting to the results, Yogi Adityanath claimed that the public had rejected “pariwarwad” (dynastic politics) and false promises.

“The results of the Milkipur by-election have made it clear that no matter how much propaganda is spread by the Samajwadi Party, the people will not be misled. They have chosen to punish those who engage in deception,” Yogi asserted.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Electoral Manipulation

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of misusing the electoral machinery to secure victory.

“BJP cannot counter the growing strength of the PDA (Pichde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) with votes, which is why they resort to electoral manipulation. While they may be able to engineer results in one constituency, this ‘400 BC’ tactic will not work in all 403 constituencies. The public has witnessed this fraud firsthand,” Yadav stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As the BJP celebrates its sweeping victories, the opposition continues to raise concerns over alleged irregularities, setting the stage for intense political battles in the coming days.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘Kejriwal’s Ideas Were Communist’, Says Haryana CM After AAP’s Defeat In Delhi Assembly Elections