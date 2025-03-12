As Nepal navigates through a complex political shift, the sudden appearance of Yogi Adityanath’s posters at a royalist rally has fueled speculation and divided public opinion.

Nepal is witnessing a growing political movement centered around the call for monarchy reinstatement, and surprisingly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has found himself at the center of the controversy.

Pro-Monarchy Rally in Nepal Features Yogi Adityanath’s Posters

On March 10, a pro-monarchist rally was organized in Kathmandu to welcome Nepal’s former king, Gyanendra Shah. Among the many visuals displayed at the event, one striking element caught everyone’s attention—large images of Yogi Adityanath.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The reason behind this unusual occurrence is Adityanath’s public support for Nepal’s monarchy. His recent meeting with Gyanendra Shah in January during the former king’s visit to Uttar Pradesh further fueled speculation about India’s stance on the issue.

BIG NEWS 🚨 CM Yogi Adityanath’s Photo displayed at Pro-Hindu Monarchist rally In Nepal. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Yogi Yogi in Nepal 🔥🔥 As soon as former Hindu King Gyanendra landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport, people started chanting slogans in his favour. Then many people also… pic.twitter.com/eDMSfdlnAN — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) March 11, 2025

Seen at Kathmandu today: mass gathered at Tribhuwan airport to welcome former king of Nepal Gyanendra shah. Banner of Yogi Adityanath is also seen promoting reestablishment of monarchy in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/SxgQjv4xH3 — Jyoti Mukhia (@jytmkh) March 9, 2025

Yogi Adityanath’s poster in a Nepal rally. Hamare yogiji internationally famous ho gaye hai. 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ufFUWoFyjY — Khushi🇮🇳 (@love_liv_laf) March 11, 2025

Pro-Monarchy Supporters Chant Slogans for Gyanendra Shah

The rally saw active participation from members of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), a political group advocating for the return of Nepal’s monarchy. Supporters carried posters of the former king alongside images of Yogi Adityanath, sparking widespread debate.

While some social media users celebrated the display of Adityanath’s image, others criticized the move, questioning whether India was indirectly involved in Nepal’s internal politics.

Backlash and Allegations Over Yogi Adityanath’s Image

The inclusion of Yogi Adityanath’s pictures in the rally triggered political backlash. RPP spokesperson Gyanendra Shahi alleged that the government of Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Oli deliberately placed Adityanath’s images at the event to malign the pro-monarchist movement.

Shahi claimed that Bishnu Rimal, the chief advisor to PM Oli, orchestrated the move to create controversy. However, Rimal strongly denied these accusations, dismissing them as baseless.

The former king’s supporters have been organizing demonstrations across Nepal, including in Kathmandu and Pokhara, calling for the reinstatement of the monarchy, which was abolished in 2008 following the People’s Movement.

With political tensions rising, the presence of Yogi Adityanath’s image in Nepal’s internal struggle has added an international dimension to the debate, leaving many questioning the future of Nepal’s political landscape.

Conclusion: A Political Cross-Border Controversy?

As Nepal navigates through a complex political shift, the sudden appearance of Yogi Adityanath’s posters at a royalist rally has fueled speculation and divided public opinion. While some see it as a show of solidarity, others believe it’s a deliberate ploy to stir controversy.

With ongoing monarchist movements and political allegations, all eyes remain on how Nepal’s government and opposition forces handle this evolving situation.