Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Yogi Government Focuses on Dialogue and Inclusive Maha Kumbh Planning

The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has set a renewed focus on making the 2025 Maha Kumbh an inclusive and harmonious celebration.

Yogi Government Focuses on Dialogue and Inclusive Maha Kumbh Planning

The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh has set a renewed focus on making the 2025 Maha Kumbh an inclusive and harmonious celebration. This time, the government aims to foster dialogue and collaboration across all stakeholders involved in the event. With continuous discussions taking place with religious institutions, saints, and social organizations, the government is working to address concerns and facilitate suggestions to create a comprehensive and unified approach for the grand event.

Maha Kumbh as a Platform for Spiritual and Cultural Exchange

The Maha Kumbh is much more than just a religious festival; it serves as a significant platform for India’s spiritual, cultural, social, and ideological exchanges. Recognized as an “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” by UNESCO, the Kumbh embodies India’s rich tradition of discourse and participation. Recognizing this global cultural importance, the Yogi Government aims to incorporate all voices, making this Maha Kumbh a truly inclusive experience where the issues and suggestions of stakeholders are taken seriously.

Path Toward an Inclusive Maha Kumbh

To enhance the 2025 Maha Kumbh experience, the government has initiated several innovative measures. These include the organization of the Kumbh Conclave by the tourism department and continuous meetings with various religious leaders and pilgrimage priests. During his visit to Prayagraj on October 6, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began dialogues with members of the All India Akhara Parishad, the Khak Chowk Organizing Committee, and leaders of prominent akharas. This initiative by the Chief Minister has been continued and expanded by the Kumbh Mela administration.

Coordinated Efforts for a Successful Maha Kumbh

The Kumbh Mela administration is coordinating with all major stakeholders to ensure smooth organization. According to Additional Kumbh Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi, regular communication is being maintained with saints, mahants of the Khak Chowk Organizing Committee, and representatives from other akharas to discuss and include their views in the arrangements. Senior Superintendent of Police for Kumbh, Rajesh Dwivedi, emphasized the importance of akharas in the Kumbh tradition and affirmed that ongoing coordination will ensure that their valuable input is integrated into the planning.

Ensuring Participation Across All Sectors

The upcoming 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is expected to draw millions of pilgrims and tourists from across India and the world. The Yogi Government aims to showcase the administrative expertise, cultural richness, and tourism potential of Uttar Pradesh, and it seeks to ensure active participation from both governmental and non-governmental organizations. While previous Kumbh arrangements primarily included input from government agencies, this time, the government is extending its efforts to ensure that all voices are represented, offering a revival of Kumbh’s ancient tradition of inclusive dialogue.

Saints and Akharas Welcoming the New Approach

Leaders of various akharas have praised the administration’s efforts toward a coordinated and inclusive Kumbh. Mahant Jamuna Puri, Secretary of the Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, highlighted that government officials are reaching out directly to the akharas, actively seeking their input. This approach, he said, is helping create a more refined and well-coordinated organization of Kumbh-related events. Mahant Prem Giri, President of the Shri Panch Dashnam Akhara, echoed this sentiment, noting that the Kumbh Mela administration is consulting saints about everything from traditional rituals, processions, and seating arrangements to ensure a well-managed and dignified event that honors their customs.

Filed under

Chief Minister Maha Kumbh Mahant Jamuna Puri Uttar Pradesh yogi adityanath yogi government
