Yogi Government Steps Up Deportation Drive Against Infiltrators: Bangladeshi and Rohingya Migrants Under Scanner After Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a state-wide operation to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators, the Chief Minister’s office said in a statement. Officials confirmed that action had already been taken against Pakistani nationals residing illegally in the state, and the focus has now expanded. Many of the migrants are reportedly living under altered identities in various districts. Authorities have instructed all District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Police Commissioners to expedite the identification and deportation process.

Crackdown on Illegal Residents

According to the official statement, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to achieve 100 percent deportation of Pakistani citizens living illegally. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally monitoring the operations to ensure swift action. Following his directives, police teams have been actively involved in deporting remaining Pakistani nationals.

“In light of recent events, strict instructions were issued to police teams and intelligence units to identify, track, and deport infiltrators without delay,” the statement said.

Focus on Border Areas and Changed Identities

Operations are also underway against unauthorised and illegal constructions along the India-Nepal border. Intelligence agencies have flagged concerns over several Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants assuming false identities to evade detection. Officials are working district-by-district to verify documents and backgrounds, ensuring that no illegal resident escapes scrutiny.

Visa Revocations and Tightened Border Control

The Indian government recently revoked all existing visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except for long-term and diplomatic visas, following the Pahalgam terror attack. Uttar Pradesh’s enforcement drive coincides with the central government’s broader decision to tighten border controls and secure the country’s internal security framework.

Meanwhile, the central government has also ordered the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP), which saw a steady flow of people across the Indo-Pakistan border until recently.

National-Level Operations Underway

Similar deportation and identification campaigns have been initiated in several other states as well. However, Uttar Pradesh’s aggressive and systematic approach, personally overseen by CM Yogi, has set a precedent for other states.

A Pakistani citizen still residing in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for deportation on Wednesday. Police departments and intelligence agencies remain on high alert, maintaining constant surveillance to prevent illegal residency and strengthen national security.

