Yogi Govt Orders Statewide Meat Ban Near Religious Places For Navratri

The UP government has ordered the closure of illegal slaughterhouses and banned meat sales near religious places for Navratri. Ram Navami will see a complete meat ban.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has announced strict measures to regulate meat sales and animal slaughter ahead of the Chaitra Navratri festival. The government has ordered the closure of all illegal slaughterhouses and prohibited the sale of meat within 500 meters of religious sites.

According to a PTI report, these restrictions will be strictly enforced, particularly on April 6, during Ram Navami, when the slaughter of animals and sale of meat will be completely banned across the state.

Authorities Ordered to Implement Ban Immediately

Principal Secretary of Urban Development, Amrit Abhijat, has issued directives to District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and Municipal Commissioners to ensure the immediate closure of illegal slaughterhouses and strict enforcement of the meat sale ban.

The BJP-led UP government emphasized that previous orders issued in 2014 and 2017 already mandated these restrictions, and violators will face strict action.

To implement the decision efficiently, district-level committees have been formed under the supervision of District Magistrates. These committees will include representatives from:

Police Department

Pollution Control Board

Animal Husbandry Department

Transport Department

Labour Department

Health Department

Food Safety Administration

Officials have been instructed to take strict punitive action against those violating the UP Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, and Food Safety Acts of 2006 and 2011.

The nine-day festival of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Durga, will begin on March 30, Sunday.

Shiv Sena Leader Urges Meat Shop Closure in Mumbai

In a similar development, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has urged Mumbai authorities to shut down roadside meat, fish, and mutton stalls during Navratri to respect Hindu religious sentiments.

After meeting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Gunjalay of Zone 10, Nirupam clarified that while restaurants can continue serving non-vegetarian food, roadside stalls should remain shut.

Speaking to ANI, Nirupam stated: “From tomorrow, the holy festival of Navratri will start. A large number of Hindu devotees will observe fast and worship the goddess. In such a situation, Shawarma stalls are open on the roads in Mumbai, and non-veg is sold there. This is hurting Hindu sentiments.”

The move has sparked discussions on religious sensitivity and food regulations, with authorities expected to ensure compliance with these directives.