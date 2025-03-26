You Can Claim Your PF Amount Via UPI: EPFO Gearing Up Towards UPI Integration

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is gearing up to integrate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) into its claim processing system, a move expected to significantly reduce transaction time and provide instant credit of claims to subscribers.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is gearing up to integrate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) into its claim processing system, a move expected to significantly reduce transaction time and provide instant credit of claims to subscribers.

UPI Integration to Streamline EPFO Claims

Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra confirmed that efforts are underway to integrate EPFO accounts with the UPI interface, enabling subscribers to access and process claims seamlessly. According to Dawra, the transition is expected to stabilize within two to three weeks, paving the way for a full rollout by May 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The aim is to ensure that all EPFO claim approvals happen instantly, allowing eligible users to see their settlements credited without delays,” Dawra stated.

#WATCH | Delhi: Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra says, “EPFO currently has around 7.5 crore active members who maintain their PF accounts and contribute towards their pension. “We have undertaken significant work in this regard. Claims up to Rs1 lakh have been… pic.twitter.com/ierkVl2KTU Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2025

Automation to Speed Up Claim Settlements

With 7.5 crore active members, EPFO has already automated claim processing for amounts up to ₹1 lakh. Currently, claim settlements take around three days, but with UPI integration, instant transactions will soon become a reality.

The initiative follows recommendations from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and all mandatory security and performance tests have been successfully conducted.

EPFO Witnesses Growth in Membership

According to recent payroll data, EPFO added 17.89 lakh net new members in January 2025, marking an 11.67% year-on-year growth in its subscriber base. With digital transformation underway, the organisation aims to further enhance efficiency and transparency in fund management.

As EPFO gears up for this landmark transition, subscribers can expect faster, hassle-free claims processing through UPI, marking a significant step towards financial inclusion and digital empowerment in India’s labour sector.

Also Read: Bhupesh Baghel’s First Reaction To CBI Raid Says “Now CBI Has Come”