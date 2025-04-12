‘You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide’: Former Union Minister RK Singh On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition, Says India Will Hunt Down Every 26/11 Terrorist

Nearly 16 years after the blood-soaked night of 26/11, justice inches closer. Former Home Secretary R.K. Singh hails the extradition of key Mumbai attacks conspirator Tahawwur Rana as a "loud message" to terrorists worldwide: run all you want — we will find you.

Former Union Minister and Home Secretary RK Singh, who had taken over the crucial security post shortly after the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks, called the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India “a major success” and said it sends a loud and clear message to terrorists across the globe,”They will never be safe. Sooner or later, we will get them.”

Speaking to NewsX, Singh hailed the government’s persistent diplomatic and legal efforts that finally brought Rana — a key conspirator in the Mumbai terror attacks — to Indian soil. “This is a very big success,” he said. “There are two or three aspects to this. First, it sends a message to terrorists across the world that they cannot assume they can attack India and live safely elsewhere. That will never happen. Sooner or later, we will catch them, bring them here, and they will have to face our courts and punishment.”

‘Justice for the Victims’

The 26/11 attacks claimed 166 lives and left over 300 injured. Singh said the extradition of Rana offers some solace to the families affected by the tragedy.

“For those who lost their loved ones in the 26/11 attacks, this brings satisfaction. The person responsible is now here and will be punished,” he said, emphasizing that justice has been a long time coming — but it is now within reach.

RK Singh credited the success of Rana’s extradition to consistent diplomatic efforts, particularly those by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The Prime Minister raised this matter directly with Trump. And soon after, Trump said — send him. This is a victory for our diplomacy,” Singh said.

‘Key to Unlocking More Information’: RK Singh

RK Singh believes Rana’s interrogation could offer critical new leads about sleeper cells and collaborators involved in the 2008 attacks. “We already have a lot of information about the perpetrators based in Pakistan, but Rana’s interrogation might give us more. He came to India multiple times. He even sent [David] Headley several times to survey targets. If there’s a sleeper cell, we’ll find out.”

Calling Rana “a Pakistani and an ISI agent,” Singh accused Pakistan of facilitating his operations abroad.

“He was in the Pakistan Army. They helped him settle abroad, got him Canadian citizenship, and set up his agency in the U.S. and Canada — it was an ISI front. This just further exposes Pakistan,” he said.

He also pointed to the real-time guidance terrorists received from handlers in Karachi during the attack. “Minute-by-minute directions were coming from Karachi control room. Pakistan is already exposed. This will only make it worse for them.”

‘Nowhere Left to Hide’: RK Singh

Singh dismissed Pakistan’s long-standing denial and said the mountain of evidence shared by India proves ISI and the Pakistani Army orchestrated the attack.

“This was their plan. They selected the terrorists, trained them, armed them, and sent them. The entire 26/11 attack was conceived, planned, and executed by Pakistan,” he asserted.

Asked if Rana, like Ajmal Kasab, could face the death penalty, Singh was unequivocal.

“He will face trial here, and I have full confidence that our prosecutors will demand the death penalty based on the evidence we have.”

‘India-U.S. Counter-Terrorism Ties Stronger Than Ever’

R.K. Singh also underlined the growing synergy between India and the U.S. in combating terrorism.

“Whoever has run, we are chasing them all. Terrorists are scared now. And so are countries that used to harbor them — they fear retaliation,” he said.

When asked whether this extradition could signal trouble for other top terrorists still sheltered in Pakistan, Singh responded with a grim warning.

“Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi, Dawood Ibrahim — they are all in Pakistan. People say Dawood is sick, but he is in Pakistan. No doubt about that. Pakistan is giving him shelter,” Singh concluded.

