You Can Sing Hindi Songs But Cannot Say ‘Sabka Saath Sab Ka Vikaas’: Nirmala Sitharaman Slams DMK Leader Tiruchi Siva

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a tense moment during the discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill tabled by BJP leader Kiren Rijiju, as DMK leader Tiruchi Siva launched a scathing attack on the ruling party.

While opposing the bill, Siva criticized the BJP for allegedly sidelining certain communities. “Because of the majority that BJP has, they are not doing good for the people. They do not consider everyone equal,” he remarked. While emphasizing his point, he appeared to momentarily struggle with the BJP’s slogan, saying, “Sabka…, sabka vikas.”

Clarifying his stance, he added, “Your quote ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is not in practice. You discriminate, especially when such amendments impact only one section. What is their future?”

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Response

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, known for her sharp rebuttals, responded with a pointed remark, bringing humor into the debate. She highlighted Siva’s well-known fondness for Hindi film songs, stating, “All of us know that Tiruchi Siva is very good at singing Hindi film songs. He sings so well. But when he was searching for the words ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ Sanjay Singh ji, who was sitting next to him, created an impression that he is not good in Hindi. We even have a recording with Bhupender Yadav ji.”

Tiruchi Siva’s Clarification

Not one to let the comment slide, Siva responded with a lighthearted yet firm reply. “Yes, I do sing songs, but with the help of English lyrics. Bhagel ji would often ask me if I knew the meaning, and I would say no. Then he would explain it to me. When I sang ‘Baharon Phool Barsao,’ he asked me its meaning, and I didn’t know,” he admitted, before asserting, “Our DMK stand is not against Hindi or Hindi-speaking people, so ma’am, please don’t make this political.”

The exchange highlighted the ongoing linguistic and ideological divides in Parliament, even as serious legislative discussions took place.

