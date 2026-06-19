‘You Cannot Do That In America’: US Woman Applauds India After Buying Contact Lenses For $26 Without Insurance

An American woman has gone viral on social media after praising the ease and affordability of obtaining prescription contact lenses in India, drawing comparisons with the healthcare system in the United States. Content creator Ivy shared a video on Instagram, ‘Buying Contact Lenses in India With No Appointment’ that showed how she bought prescription contact lenses without any insurance or an appointment, for as low as $26 (about Rs 2451). This soon attracted many a gaze on the internet as viewers marveled at how accessible eye care services are in India. In the caption of the video, she wrote, ‘I went into an optic shop here in India and I left without taking any insurance with prescription contact lenses for $26 USD.’

What Happened Here?

Ivy says she bought it out of necessity while she was in India. She had only packed one pair of contact lenses and needed a spare pair. She didn’t need to go through a long process, but just went about 20 minutes to a local optical shop in a shopping mall and showed them her current prescription. She was told that they could get the lenses set up in no time at all, and that they were due back by Monday evening. Ivy added she was also given a discount to buy several boxes, but she decided not to buy more than one. In spite of this, she was still given her order within the stipulated time. Looking back, she said she enjoyed having a place she could go and get prescription lenses without having to get insurance coverage or make a scheduled appointment.

Video Goes Viral On Social Media

The video went viral on the internet and received a lot of comments, especially from non US audiences. Many social media users were surprised to find that Americans may need to get prescription contact lenses with insurance coverage, appointments and more verification. Several commented that in their countries routine adjustments and optical services are generally offered, free of charge or at a very low cost. Others stated that the very idea of an insurance plan for contact lenses was a brand new one for them. The topic soon evolved from eye care to a discussion about healthcare systems and access and costs of medical care worldwide.

Is US Healthcare System Scam?

As per NDTV report, the viral post coincides with the increasing discussion around the rising healthcare expenses in the US Another woman from the United States recently made headlines on the internet for buying a drug overseas for $25, which had cost her $1,000 without insurance in the United States. Victoria called the American healthcare system a ‘scam’, and asked why basic care is so costly. The two narratives have spurred fresh debates on social media platforms on healthcare costs, reliance on insurance cover and the disparity between Indian and America’s medical expenses.

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