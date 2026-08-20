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Home > India News > ‘You Faced Everything With Courage’: Rahul Gandhi’s Emotional Message On Sonia Gandhi’s Book Launch

‘You Faced Everything With Courage’: Rahul Gandhi’s Emotional Message On Sonia Gandhi’s Book Launch

Sharing intimate memories of his parents, Rahul Gandhi expressed pride that his private mother is finally sharing her life story, imagining his father "smiling and looking down proudly" at her.

Rahul Gandhi penned a poignant tribute to his mother, Sonia Gandhi, expressing admiration for her strength and resilience following her husband's tragic death.
Rahul Gandhi penned a poignant tribute to his mother, Sonia Gandhi, expressing admiration for her strength and resilience following her husband's tragic death.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 17:30 IST

On the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi penned an emotional message for his mother, Sonia Gandhi, as her book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, is set to reach readers. Reflecting on the loss of his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul said he had watched his mother face some of the most difficult moments of her life with courage and dignity.

‘I Have Watched You Face Everything With Courage’

Addressing Sonia Gandhi as “Mama”, Rahul recalled the last time he saw his parents together, more than 35 years ago. He wrote that after Rajiv Gandhi’s death, he watched his mother deal with everything life placed before her with “never-ending courage and dignity.” Rahul said that only he and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, truly knew what their mother had gone through and how difficult her life had been after Rajiv Gandhi’s death.

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Remembering Rajiv Gandhi

Rahul’s message also carried a poignant reference to his father. On Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary, he said he could imagine his father “smiling” and looking down proudly at Sonia. His words offered an intimate glimpse into the family’s personal memories and the enduring bond between his parents.

Proud of Sonia Gandhi’s Story

Rahul Gandhi said he was happy and proud that Sonia Gandhi’s story would finally be read by millions of people who love her. He also acknowledged how difficult it must have been for someone as private as Sonia Gandhi to open up and share her personal journey with the world. The book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, offers a deeply personal account of her life, love, and journey.

A Tribute to His Mother Sonia Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi’s message served as a tribute to Sonia Gandhi’s strength and resilience. Through his words, he expressed both his admiration for his mother and his pride in seeing her personal story finally shared with the public.

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‘You Faced Everything With Courage’: Rahul Gandhi’s Emotional Message On Sonia Gandhi’s Book Launch
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Rahul Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversaryRahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi memoirRahul Gandhi tribute to Sonia GandhiSonia Gandhi book BelongingSonia Gandhi memoir Belonging A Journey of Love

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‘You Faced Everything With Courage’: Rahul Gandhi’s Emotional Message On Sonia Gandhi’s Book Launch

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‘You Faced Everything With Courage’: Rahul Gandhi’s Emotional Message On Sonia Gandhi’s Book Launch
‘You Faced Everything With Courage’: Rahul Gandhi’s Emotional Message On Sonia Gandhi’s Book Launch
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