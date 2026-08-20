‘You Faced Everything With Courage’: Rahul Gandhi’s Emotional Message On Sonia Gandhi’s Book Launch

On the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi penned an emotional message for his mother, Sonia Gandhi, as her book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, is set to reach readers. Reflecting on the loss of his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul said he had watched his mother face some of the most difficult moments of her life with courage and dignity.

‘I Have Watched You Face Everything With Courage’

Addressing Sonia Gandhi as “Mama”, Rahul recalled the last time he saw his parents together, more than 35 years ago. He wrote that after Rajiv Gandhi’s death, he watched his mother deal with everything life placed before her with “never-ending courage and dignity.” Rahul said that only he and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, truly knew what their mother had gone through and how difficult her life had been after Rajiv Gandhi’s death.

Remembering Rajiv Gandhi

Rahul’s message also carried a poignant reference to his father. On Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary, he said he could imagine his father “smiling” and looking down proudly at Sonia. His words offered an intimate glimpse into the family’s personal memories and the enduring bond between his parents.

Mama, I last saw you and Papa together more than 35 years ago. Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity. Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa… pic.twitter.com/OYumcZ2hnC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2026

Proud of Sonia Gandhi’s Story

Rahul Gandhi said he was happy and proud that Sonia Gandhi’s story would finally be read by millions of people who love her. He also acknowledged how difficult it must have been for someone as private as Sonia Gandhi to open up and share her personal journey with the world. The book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, offers a deeply personal account of her life, love, and journey.

A Tribute to His Mother Sonia Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi’s message served as a tribute to Sonia Gandhi’s strength and resilience. Through his words, he expressed both his admiration for his mother and his pride in seeing her personal story finally shared with the public.

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