‘You Made Fun Of Ramzan, Now Complete The Missed Fasting’: Maulana Shahabuddin Again Speaks On Mohammad Shami

In his message, he not only celebrated the triumph but also addressed the fasting concerns surrounding Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami, advising him to make up for the fasts missed during the tournament.

After the historic win for the Indian Cricket Team in the Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Team India for their remarkable achievement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In his message, he not only celebrated the triumph but also addressed the fasting concerns surrounding Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami, advising him to make up for the fasts missed during the tournament.

Bareilly, UP: Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi says, “I would like to congratulate Captain, all the players, and Mohammed Shami Sahab on the success of Team India. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them. I would also like to advise Mohammed Shami Sahab to make up for the… pic.twitter.com/TWLcBUJkrv Advertisement · Scroll to continue — IANS (@ians_india) March 10, 2025

Maulana Razvi expressed his joy at India’s success and praised Team India’s collective effort, saying, “I am happy to see Team India’s victory. Congratulations to the captain, all the players, and especially Mohammad Shami for their remarkable performance. They have made the nation proud on the global stage.” However, he also noted that players like Shami, who may have missed their fasts during the tournament, should ensure they complete them after Ramadan Sharif.

Shami Skips Roza Fasting Amid Matches

The controversy regarding Shami’s fasting during the Champions Trophy began earlier when his image, posted on social media, showed him drinking an energy drink during the match against Australia. This sparked criticism, with some pointing out that Shami had not observed his fast during Ramadan. In response, Maulana Razvi made a public statement condemning the action, emphasizing that it was a sin according to Shariat. He urged Shami to make amends and follow the religious guidelines by fasting at a later time.

In his congratulatory message, Maulana Razvi also reminded the public about the importance of following the principles of Shariat, adding that these values should be upheld at all times. He stressed that the players, especially Shami, should return home and explain to their families that religious practices should not be mocked or taken lightly. “We must all have respect for Shariat and fear God and the Prophet,” he said.

Maulana Razvi had previously raised concerns over Shami’s actions on March 4, when Shami’s photo drinking an energy drink during the match went viral, leading to further criticism on social media. While Razvi’s statements initially drew backlash, many public figures and religious leaders stepped forward to defend Shami, emphasizing that athletes often have different schedules and priorities during such high-pressure events.

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ends Retirement Speculations, Says ‘Abhi hum retire nahi ho rahe’