Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘You Owe A Responsibility’, Supreme Court Rejects Plea For Judicial Probe Into Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘You Owe A Responsibility’, Supreme Court Rejects Plea For Judicial Probe Into Pahalgam Terror Attack

The bench allowed Sahu to withdraw the plea after he clarified that his intent was not to demoralise the armed forces and that his concern was primarily for students and tourists in the region.

‘You Owe A Responsibility’, Supreme Court Rejects Plea For Judicial Probe Into Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday rejected a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, calling the move “irresponsible” and cautioning against actions that could demoralise security forces fighting terrorism.


The Supreme Court of India on Thursday rejected a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, calling the move “irresponsible” and cautioning against actions that could demoralise security forces fighting terrorism.

A bench headed by Justice Surya Kant, along with Justice N Kotiswar Singh, came down heavily on petitioner Hatesh Kumar Sahu, a lawyer, who had requested a probe into the April 22 terror attack by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or a high court. The court questioned the logic behind such a demand, stating, “Since when have retired judges become investigation experts?”

“This is a crucial hour when every citizen of the country has united to fight terrorism. Don’t demoralise our forces by filing such petitions,” the bench said, reminding the petitioner of his responsibility as a citizen.

‘You owe a responsibility’

The bench allowed Sahu to withdraw the plea after he clarified that his intent was not to demoralise the armed forces and that his concern was primarily for students and tourists in the region. The court permitted him to approach the concerned high court only on the aspect of ensuring the safety and security of students. The bench said, “You owe a responsibility to the country. And this is the way you choose to demoralise our forces?”.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, supported the court’s stance and said such petitions should not even be entertained by the high courts, stressing the need to uphold morale and unity during national crises.

Deadly terror attack

The terror attack in question occurred at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, a popular tourist destination known as ‘mini Switzerland’. At least 26 civilians, including tourists from other parts of the country, were killed and 15 others injured when terrorists opened fire. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the brutal assault.

The Supreme Court, bar associations, and various high courts have strongly condemned the attack. In a resolution, the Full Court of the Supreme Court described the violence as a “diabolical act” and an “affront to humanity”, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

The resolution stated, “This mindless violence has shaken the conscience of all. The attack on tourists enjoying the beauty of Kashmir is a stark reminder of the brutality and inhumanity that terrorism unleashes.”

ALSO READ: Dowry Harassment In UP: Woman Ends Life After Husband Gives Triple Talaq On Phone Call

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack Supreme Court

South Korea’s acting le

South Korea’s Acting Leader Han Duck-soo Resigns Ahead of Presidential Election
Adani Ports and Special E

Adani Ports Posts Record ₹11,061 Cr Profit in FY25, Eyes Global Expansion
Adani Power

Adani Power Announces Q4 & FY25 Results, Achieves 102 Billion Units Power Generation In FY25
Voters across England hea

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Eyes Breakthrough as England Heads to Local Polls
Ajaz Khan's newly launche

Ajaz Khan Faces Heat Over Asking House Arrest Contestants To Show Sex Positions On Camera-...
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AE

Adani Enterprises FY25 Results: Consolidated EBITDA Hits ₹16,722 Cr, Robust Performance
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

South Korea’s Acting Leader Han Duck-soo Resigns Ahead of Presidential Election

South Korea’s Acting Leader Han Duck-soo Resigns Ahead of Presidential Election

Adani Ports Posts Record ₹11,061 Cr Profit in FY25, Eyes Global Expansion

Adani Ports Posts Record ₹11,061 Cr Profit in FY25, Eyes Global Expansion

Adani Power Announces Q4 & FY25 Results, Achieves 102 Billion Units Power Generation In FY25

Adani Power Announces Q4 & FY25 Results, Achieves 102 Billion Units Power Generation In FY25

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Eyes Breakthrough as England Heads to Local Polls

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Eyes Breakthrough as England Heads to Local Polls

Ajaz Khan Faces Heat Over Asking House Arrest Contestants To Show Sex Positions On Camera- Watch!

Ajaz Khan Faces Heat Over Asking House Arrest Contestants To Show Sex Positions On Camera-...

Entertainment

Ajaz Khan Faces Heat Over Asking House Arrest Contestants To Show Sex Positions On Camera- Watch!

Ajaz Khan Faces Heat Over Asking House Arrest Contestants To Show Sex Positions On Camera-

Will Salman Don The Indian Army Uniform For His Next Based On Galwan Valley Clash? Here’s When The Filming Begins

Will Salman Don The Indian Army Uniform For His Next Based On Galwan Valley Clash?

Watch: Sonu Nigam Loses Cool Over Fan Rudely Asking To Sing In Kannada: Yahi Kaaran Hai, Pahalgam Mein Jo Hua

Watch: Sonu Nigam Loses Cool Over Fan Rudely Asking To Sing In Kannada: Yahi Kaaran

What Is IV Drip Therapy And Why Celebrities Like The Kardashian-Jenners And Janhvi Kapoor Are Obsessed With It?

What Is IV Drip Therapy And Why Celebrities Like The Kardashian-Jenners And Janhvi Kapoor Are

HIT 3 Movie X Review: Nani’s Intense Comeback Impresses In A Gritty Crime Thriller

HIT 3 Movie X Review: Nani’s Intense Comeback Impresses In A Gritty Crime Thriller

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After