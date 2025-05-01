‘You Owe A Responsibility’, Supreme Court Rejects Plea For Judicial Probe Into Pahalgam Terror Attack

The bench allowed Sahu to withdraw the plea after he clarified that his intent was not to demoralise the armed forces and that his concern was primarily for students and tourists in the region.

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday rejected a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, calling the move “irresponsible” and cautioning against actions that could demoralise security forces fighting terrorism.

A bench headed by Justice Surya Kant, along with Justice N Kotiswar Singh, came down heavily on petitioner Hatesh Kumar Sahu, a lawyer, who had requested a probe into the April 22 terror attack by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or a high court. The court questioned the logic behind such a demand, stating, “Since when have retired judges become investigation experts?”

“This is a crucial hour when every citizen of the country has united to fight terrorism. Don’t demoralise our forces by filing such petitions,” the bench said, reminding the petitioner of his responsibility as a citizen.

‘You owe a responsibility’

The bench allowed Sahu to withdraw the plea after he clarified that his intent was not to demoralise the armed forces and that his concern was primarily for students and tourists in the region. The court permitted him to approach the concerned high court only on the aspect of ensuring the safety and security of students. The bench said, “You owe a responsibility to the country. And this is the way you choose to demoralise our forces?”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, supported the court’s stance and said such petitions should not even be entertained by the high courts, stressing the need to uphold morale and unity during national crises.

Deadly terror attack

The terror attack in question occurred at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, a popular tourist destination known as ‘mini Switzerland’. At least 26 civilians, including tourists from other parts of the country, were killed and 15 others injured when terrorists opened fire. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the brutal assault.

The Supreme Court, bar associations, and various high courts have strongly condemned the attack. In a resolution, the Full Court of the Supreme Court described the violence as a “diabolical act” and an “affront to humanity”, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

The resolution stated, “This mindless violence has shaken the conscience of all. The attack on tourists enjoying the beauty of Kashmir is a stark reminder of the brutality and inhumanity that terrorism unleashes.”

