‘You Will Party In Jail’: What Call Recordings Reveal About Shiva Sharma And Girlfriend Shraddha Dubey

Fresh details have emerged in the death of 28-year-old Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma, with call recordings reportedly capturing heated arguments between him and his influencer girlfriend, Shraddha Dubey, who is accused in the case. According to recordings accessed by NDTV, the couple argued over several issues, including an alleged delay in Sharma bringing cigarettes to Dubey’s house. The recordings have now become a key part of the investigation.

‘I Will Complain To The Police’: Girlfriend Accuses Sharma

In one recording, Dubey can be heard accusing Sharma of stealing and locking her inside her house. She also threatened to take the matter to the police.

“The more you irritate me, the more I will keep spreading it. You played with me. You are depressing me; you are hurting my ego. You locked me and ran away. I will complain to the police. Everyone knows that you have locked me and run away,” she said.

Sharma denied the allegations, saying he had met his friends and was smoking a cigarette with them.

“I didn’t lock you and run away…I met my friends here. We were talking and smoking a cigarette,” he responded.

‘You Will Party In Jail’: Another Recording Surfaces

A second recording reportedly captures another argument involving Sharma’s friend and an alleged party plan.

“You want to go to a party…You will party in jail. You are triggering me,” Dubey can be heard telling Sharma.

Businessman’s Mother Alleges Threats And Physical Violence

Sharma died last week after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of Dubey’s flat in Lucknow. His mother, Ranjana Sharma, alleged that Dubey had threatened to circulate obscene videos of her son and defame him. She also claimed that Sharma faced physical violence during their relationship.

FIR Names Girlfriend, Her Sister And Others

The FIR names Dubey, her sister Rashmi, a driver identified as Danish, an associate named Adil and other unidentified individuals as accused. The allegations are part of the ongoing investigation into Sharma’s death. The accusations against the named individuals have not been established as facts.