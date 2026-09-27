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Home > India News > Young Woman’s Mobile Snatched, Hair Pulled, Death Threats Made in Delhi’s Greater Kailash: She Makes Serious Charges Against IAS Officer’s Son

Young Woman’s Mobile Snatched, Hair Pulled, Death Threats Made in Delhi’s Greater Kailash: She Makes Serious Charges Against IAS Officer’s Son

A 22-year-old woman has alleged assault, threats and theft of her iPhone at her Greater Kailash-2 home. Her mother has sought urgent action from the Delhi Police.

Young Woman’s Mobile Snatched, Hair Pulled, Death Threats Made in Delhi’s Greater Kailash: She Makes Serious Charges Against IAS Officer’s Son

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 12:43 IST

A serious complaint has emerged from Delhi’s Greater Kailash-2, where a 22-year-old woman has allegedly been assaulted and threatened inside her home. According to the complaint filed by her mother, the incident took place late on September 26. The family has accused a young man identified as Anmay Krishna of assault, misbehaviour, threats and taking away the woman’s iPhone. The complaint was submitted online to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South District, on September 27. The family has requested a fair and prompt investigation.

Woman Allegedly Assaulted Inside Bathroom

According to the complaint, the woman and Anmay Krishna had been involved in a dispute since July 2026. The complaint states that the accused came to the woman’s home on September 25, reportedly to discuss and resolve the dispute.

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However, things allegedly took a serious turn the following night. At around 11:30 pm on September 26, household staff reportedly informed the family that the two were fighting inside a bathroom.

When family members reached the spot, they allegedly found the man assaulting the woman and pulling her hair. The allegations are yet to be established through an investigation.

Physical Relationship Refusal Led to Alleged Misbehaviour

The woman’s mother has made another serious allegation in the complaint. She claimed that the dispute escalated after her daughter refused to have a physical relationship with the accused. The complaint alleges that the man then became aggressive and allegedly assaulted and abused her. The family has also alleged that the accused took the woman’s iPhone while leaving.

According to the complaint, the phone contained private photographs and videos. The woman was allegedly threatened that the material would be made public. The complaint also alleges that she was threatened with harm.

Police Called Through 112 After Alleged Attack

Following the incident, the family reportedly called the emergency number 112. According to the complaint, a PCR vehicle reached the location around 15 minutes after the call. The woman was subsequently taken to a government hospital in Malviya Nagar for medical examination. Her mother has also raised questions about the initial police response and the medical examination process. The family has sought a detailed investigation, legal action against the accused and protection for the 22-year-old woman.

Claim About IAS Officer’s Son

The complaint identifies the accused as Anmay Krishna and claims that he is the son of senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar. However, the complaint copy provided for the case does not independently establish this alleged relationship. The claim would therefore need to be verified by authorities.

At this stage, the allegations remain part of the complaint and have not been established by a court. Delhi Police’s investigation will determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Young Woman’s Mobile Snatched, Hair Pulled, Death Threats Made in Delhi’s Greater Kailash: She Makes Serious Charges Against IAS Officer’s Son
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Young Woman’s Mobile Snatched, Hair Pulled, Death Threats Made in Delhi’s Greater Kailash: She Makes Serious Charges Against IAS Officer’s Son

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Young Woman’s Mobile Snatched, Hair Pulled, Death Threats Made in Delhi’s Greater Kailash: She Makes Serious Charges Against IAS Officer’s Son
Young Woman’s Mobile Snatched, Hair Pulled, Death Threats Made in Delhi’s Greater Kailash: She Makes Serious Charges Against IAS Officer’s Son
Young Woman’s Mobile Snatched, Hair Pulled, Death Threats Made in Delhi’s Greater Kailash: She Makes Serious Charges Against IAS Officer’s Son
Young Woman’s Mobile Snatched, Hair Pulled, Death Threats Made in Delhi’s Greater Kailash: She Makes Serious Charges Against IAS Officer’s Son
Young Woman’s Mobile Snatched, Hair Pulled, Death Threats Made in Delhi’s Greater Kailash: She Makes Serious Charges Against IAS Officer’s Son

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