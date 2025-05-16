‘Your Blind Lust To Try To Score Cheap Publicity’: Omar Abdullah Slams Mehbooba Mufti

A fresh political row has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over the Tulbul Navigation Project, following remarks by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

A fresh political row has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over the Tulbul Navigation Project, following remarks by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. Sharing visuals of the long-abandoned barrage site at Wular Lake in North Kashmir, Omar questioned whether India could now resume work on the project, citing the temporary suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

“The civil structure you see was initiated in the early 1980s but had to be halted under pressure from Pakistan,” Omar stated. “If the IWT stands temporarily suspended, we should use this moment to reclaim our right to use the Jhelum for navigation and boost power generation during winter.”

Actually what is unfortunate is that with your blind lust to try to score cheap publicity points & please some people sitting across the border, you refuse to acknowledge that the IWT has been one of the biggest historic betrayals of the interests of the people of J&K. I have… https://t.co/j55YwE2r39 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 16, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Omar’s statement quickly drew sharp criticism from PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who termed the call “deeply unfortunate” and “provocative” in the current sensitive climate.

“At a time when both India and Pakistan have only just pulled back from the edge of full-scale conflict, such rhetoric is dangerous,” she said. “People in J&K have already endured enough—loss, destruction, displacement. Water, which is a life-giving resource, must not be weaponised. It risks internationalising what should remain a bilateral issue.”

Responding firmly, Omar Abdullah defended his stand and accused Mehbooba of “playing to the gallery” for political mileage. “Your desire to win applause from people across the border blinds you to the truth. The Indus Water Treaty has long denied the people of J&K their due. I have always opposed it and will continue to do so,” he said.

“This is not about war-mongering. This is about reversing a historic injustice,” Omar added.

The exchange reflects the deep-rooted differences between Kashmir’s political camps on critical infrastructure and sovereignty over natural resources. With the future of the Tulbul project now back in public discourse, the larger debate on water rights under the IWT appears far from over.