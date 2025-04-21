‘Your Country Is A Great Country’: Cardinal Cleemis Recalls Pope Francis’ Love For India

Archbishop pointed out that Pope Francis had authored several important works, including 'Laudato si,' a treatise that laments environmental degradation and global warming, and calls all people of the world to take "swift and unified global action."

Major Archbishop of Trivandrum of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, Cardinal Baselois Cleemis Thottunkal, on Monday, condoled the demise of Pope Francis, whom he recalled often expressed his affection for India.

The Cardinal, who is also President of the Synod of the Syro-Malankara Church, told ANI, “Let me express our heartfelt condolences and prayer for solidarity as Pope Francis has passed away.”

“As the leader of the Church and entire humanity, especially a champion of the people who are at the periphery, he stood firm in re-reading the gospel, trying to find our Jesus and his approaches towards human beings, focusing on those marginalised…I personally recall with gratitude that after his meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Pope Francis told me that your country is a great country. Such an affection he had in his mind for India…” Cardinal Cleemis said.

“Pope Francis became a leader for those outside the mainstream — an embodiment of exemplary dedication. I have had the opportunity to know him personally since 2013. He held deep respect for Indian culture and led with a unique and inspiring approach. He worked as a symbol of unity in society,” Cardinal Clemis added.

Heartfelt conversations

“Conversations with him were always heartfelt. His spirituality cannot be measured by any ordinary standard. He was a spiritual soul of differences–someone who embraced diversity with compassion and wisdom,” the Cardinal said.

“He is a man who is with the people. The last ceremony he participated in was a celebration of faith with the people on Easter,” he said.

Cardinal Cleemis recounted his meetings with Pope Francis and recalled that the pontiff eschewed official protocols in his dealings with people.

“Recently he had started using a wheelchair but before that he always insisted on of personally seeing people out after they finished their meetings with him” Archbishop Cleemis said.

Pope Francis’ works

The Archbishop pointed out that Pope Francis had authored several important works, including ‘Laudato si,’ a treatise that laments environmental degradation and global warming, and calls all people of the world to take “swift and unified global action.”

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, the Vatican announced. He had a day ago celebrated Easter and given his customary Easter address in the Vatican square.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis was ordained a priest in 1969. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, he was elected as the 266th Pope on March 13, 2013. He chose the name Francis in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

After a nine-day mourning period known as the Novendiale, the process of choosing the next pope begins.

College of Cardinals

The next pope will be chosen by a College of Cardinals, the Catholic church’s most senior figures appointed by the pontiff, in Rome in the next few days for the conclave. As of April 19, there are 252 cardinals, from over 70 countries, out of whom 135 are eligible to vote in a conclave to elect a new pope.

Among the 135 cardinals currently eligible to vote in the Papal conclave, four are from India and among them is Cardinal Cleemis. The three others include Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, Cardinal Anthony Poola, and Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad. Cardinals above 80 do not vote.

Votes are taken each day, morning and afternoon, until a candidate wins a two-thirds majority. If there is no conclusive result after 30 ballots, a candidate will be elected on a simple majority.

The longest papal conclave in recent history was 1922, when the cardinals took five days to choose their new leader.

After each round of voting, the ballot cards are burned. Chemicals are added to make the smoke black or white. Black smoke emerging from the chimney indicates an inconclusive ballot, while white smoke announces to the world that a new pope has been elected.

(With ANI Inputs)

