Thursday, February 20, 2025
“Your Officers Can Be Under Pressure, Not Judiciary”: Supreme Court To Maharashtra Govt.

The Supreme Court firmly stated that while state officials might be "under pressure," the judiciary remains unaffected by such influence.

“Your Officers Can Be Under Pressure, Not Judiciary”: Supreme Court To Maharashtra Govt.


The Supreme Court on Thursday firmly stated that while state officials might be “under pressure,” the judiciary remains unaffected by such influence.

The remark came after the Maharashtra government raised concerns over the accuracy of a judicial officer’s report on the allotment of e-rickshaw licences in Matheran, a hill station near Mumbai.

During the hearing, Maharashtra’s counsel questioned the correctness of the report, suggesting that it might not be “entirely factually correct.” In response, Justice B.R. Gavai, who was presiding over the bench alongside Justice Augustine George Masih, remarked, “Your officers can be under pressure, but not our judiciary.”

Matheran, located approximately 83 kilometers from Mumbai, is an eco-sensitive zone where automobiles are strictly prohibited. The introduction of e-rickshaws was aimed at providing an alternative means of transport while maintaining the town’s ecological balance.

The Maharashtra government proposed re-evaluating the allotment process, with its counsel stating, “We will do the full process again.” The bench granted the state two weeks to present a revised proposal for re-examining the distribution of e-rickshaw licences.

The Court also rejected arguments from a lawyer who claimed that the judicial officer’s August 13, 2024, report did not correctly assess the materials on record. The bench upheld the credibility of the report, emphasizing that it was prepared by a “responsible senior judicial officer.” The matter is now scheduled for further hearing on March 19.

The Supreme Court has been closely monitoring the issue since last year. In January 2023, it ruled that e-rickshaws should be allotted exclusively to former hand-rickshaw pullers to compensate for their loss of livelihood.

Later, in April 2024, the Court limited the total number of e-rickshaws in Matheran to 20, allowing only former handcart pullers to operate them for local transport and tourism purposes.

In July 2023, the Court directed the Principal District Judge of Raigad to conduct an inquiry into allegations that licences were being granted to hotel owners and other ineligible applicants instead of former rickshaw pullers.

Court has previously acknowledged Matheran’s “special status” as an eco-sensitive zone. In a 2003 notification, the Ministry of Environment and Forests officially recognized the hill station and its surrounding areas as requiring strict environmental protection.

With the matter now set for further deliberation, the state government must present a revised approach to ensure a fair and transparent e-rickshaw allocation process that aligns with the Court’s directives.

