Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Youth Congress Leds Candle March, Torches Pakistani Flags In Protest In New Delhi

Youth Congress Leds Candle March, Torches Pakistani Flags In Protest In New Delhi

As the nation mourns the 26 lives lost in Tuesday’s brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, public outrage has spilled onto the streets, sparking demonstrations across India and prompting sharp diplomatic responses from the Centre.

Youth Congress Leds Candle March, Torches Pakistani Flags In Protest In New Delhi


As the nation mourns the 26 lives lost in Tuesday’s brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, public outrage has spilled onto the streets, sparking demonstrations across India and prompting sharp diplomatic responses from the Centre.

In New Delhi, members of the Indian Youth Congress led a candlelight march in solidarity with the victims and torched Pakistani flags in protest. “This is not just an attack on people, but on India’s soul. We demand a fitting response,” said a protester at the site near Jantar Mantar.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Telangana, where Youth Congress workers marched in the state capital, demanding strict retaliation. In Pahalgam, the very site of the carnage, local hotel owners and shopkeepers led their own candlelight protest, joined by emotional voices from the community. “Tourists are our lifeline. This pain is personal,” said Imran, a hotel manager in the area.

In Srinagar, political leaders also joined in. Sajad Lone, chief of the J&K People’s Conference, led a silent march, condemning the “inhuman and targeted killing of innocents.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reacting swiftly, the Indian government took decisive steps to isolate Pakistan diplomatically. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, after a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced that the Indus Waters Treaty will be held in abeyance, the Attari Integrated Check Post will be shut down, and Pakistani nationals will be barred from entering India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme.

“The CCS has taken stock of all evidence, including the cross-border planning involved. India will not look the other way. Terror will face consequences,” Misri stated during a press briefing.

The CCS also issued a strong condemnation of the attack, which targeted unarmed tourists in Baisaran Valley. Among the dead were 25 Indians and one Nepali national. The carnage is being described as the most devastating terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir since the Pulwama attack in 2019, which claimed 40 lives.

Families of the victims continue to reel in grief. “We sent our daughter for a holiday. She returned in a coffin. We want justice, not promises,” said Suresh Tiwari, father of one of the slain tourists.

Must Read: First Comes Humanity, Then Religion’: Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Shawl Hawker From Pahalgam, Was Seen Carrying Tourist Injured

Filed under

Pakistan Flag Youth Congress

newsx

‘I Have A 3-Year-Old Child’: Bharat Bhushan’s Emotional Plea Before Terrorist Shot Him
newsx

Youth Congress Leds Candle March, Torches Pakistani Flags In Protest In New Delhi
After the horrific terror

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mumbai Placed On High Alert; Security Tightened Along Coastlines
The Congress party on Thu

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress Demands ‘Comprehensive Analysis’ Into Major Security Failures
Two days after the horrif

‘Deliberate Targeting Of Hindus’: Congress Slams Terror Attack in Pahalgam; Calls It a Direct Attack...
newsx

Jammu and Kashmir Police Name Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Massacre; Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘I Have A 3-Year-Old Child’: Bharat Bhushan’s Emotional Plea Before Terrorist Shot Him

‘I Have A 3-Year-Old Child’: Bharat Bhushan’s Emotional Plea Before Terrorist Shot Him

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mumbai Placed On High Alert; Security Tightened Along Coastlines

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mumbai Placed On High Alert; Security Tightened Along Coastlines

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress Demands ‘Comprehensive Analysis’ Into Major Security Failures

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress Demands ‘Comprehensive Analysis’ Into Major Security Failures

‘Deliberate Targeting Of Hindus’: Congress Slams Terror Attack in Pahalgam; Calls It a Direct Attack on India’s Values

‘Deliberate Targeting Of Hindus’: Congress Slams Terror Attack in Pahalgam; Calls It a Direct Attack...

Jammu and Kashmir Police Name Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Massacre; Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward

Jammu and Kashmir Police Name Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Massacre; Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward

Entertainment

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After