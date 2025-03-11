Home
YouTuber Arrested For Sex Under False Promise Of Marriage In Kerala

Hafiz Sajeev


A 25-year-old YouTuber from Kerala, Hafiz Sajeev, popularly known as ‘Thrikkannan,’ was arrested by the Alappuzha South Police on Tuesday for allegedly engaging in sexual relations with a woman under the false promise of marriage. The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by the victim, who accused him of deception and sexual exploitation.

According to police officials, the woman had collaborated with Sajeev in shooting social media reels and had accompanied him to various locations. During this period, he allegedly promised to marry her, leading to a sexual relationship. However, when he later refused to fulfill the promise, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafiz Sajeev (@thrikkannan)

Following the complaint, Sajeev was booked under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation led to his arrest, and he was taken into police custody.

An officer from the Alappuzha South police station confirmed that during questioning, the accused admitted to making a promise of marriage to the woman. However, he later expressed his willingness to marry her after the case was filed. “The woman is not interested in marrying him now,” the officer stated.

The case has sparked discussions on social media, with netizens expressing concerns over misuse of trust and relationships in the digital space. Authorities have urged individuals to be cautious and report any instances of deception or exploitation.

Sajeev, who has a significant following on social media, remains in police custody as further legal proceedings take place.

Filed under

Hafiz Sajeev Kerala YouTuber Arrested

