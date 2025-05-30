YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav Arrested by NIA for Trip to Pakistan

Bayya Sunny Yadav, a popular YouTuber from Suryapet in Telangana, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, May 29, for allegedly travelling to Pakistan under questionable circumstances.

Bayya Sunny Yadav, a popular YouTuber from Suryapet in Telangana, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, May 29, for allegedly travelling to Pakistan under questionable circumstances. He was taken into custody at Chennai airport shortly after his return to India.

The arrest follows Yadav’s documented motorcycle journey to Pakistan two months ago, which he shared extensively on his YouTube channel. His videos sparked concerns among security agencies, especially in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and ongoing Indo-Pak tensions.

According to officials, the NIA is examining whether Yadav engaged in any suspicious activity or transmitted sensitive information during his stay across the border. His electronic devices have been confiscated and sent for forensic analysis.

Adding to the controversy, Yadav was already under the scanner before his international travel. He was named in several FIRs filed across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including a case registered on March 5 at the Nuthankal Police Station in his hometown. He was accused of promoting illegal betting platforms through his content, a violation that had already invited legal scrutiny.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following his departure from the country, a lookout circular had been issued, and search efforts were underway to locate him. His sudden return and arrest now place him at the centre of a wider investigation into possible breaches of national security.

Must Read: Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash Over Kannada Remarks