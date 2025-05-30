Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav Arrested by NIA for Trip to Pakistan

YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav Arrested by NIA for Trip to Pakistan

Bayya Sunny Yadav, a popular YouTuber from Suryapet in Telangana, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, May 29, for allegedly travelling to Pakistan under questionable circumstances.

YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav Arrested by NIA for Trip to Pakistan


Bayya Sunny Yadav, a popular YouTuber from Suryapet in Telangana, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, May 29, for allegedly travelling to Pakistan under questionable circumstances. He was taken into custody at Chennai airport shortly after his return to India.

The arrest follows Yadav’s documented motorcycle journey to Pakistan two months ago, which he shared extensively on his YouTube channel. His videos sparked concerns among security agencies, especially in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and ongoing Indo-Pak tensions.

According to officials, the NIA is examining whether Yadav engaged in any suspicious activity or transmitted sensitive information during his stay across the border. His electronic devices have been confiscated and sent for forensic analysis.

Adding to the controversy, Yadav was already under the scanner before his international travel. He was named in several FIRs filed across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including a case registered on March 5 at the Nuthankal Police Station in his hometown. He was accused of promoting illegal betting platforms through his content, a violation that had already invited legal scrutiny.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following his departure from the country, a lookout circular had been issued, and search efforts were underway to locate him. His sudden return and arrest now place him at the centre of a wider investigation into possible breaches of national security.

Must Read: Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash Over Kannada Remarks

Filed under

YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav

newsx

Odisha Vigilance Recovers Rs 2.1 Crore In Cash From Chief Engineer’s Properties
newsx

YouTuber Bayya Sunny Yadav Arrested by NIA for Trip to Pakistan
newsx

Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash Over Kannada Remarks
newsx

Housefull 5 Clears Censor Formalities With Minor Cuts Of 11 Seconds Ahead Of Release
newsx

Punjab And Haryana To Conduct Statewide Mock Drills Under ‘Operation Shield’
newsx

Amit Shah Meets Victims Of Attacks From Pakistan In J&K, Handed Them Appointment Letters
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Odisha Vigilance Recovers Rs 2.1 Crore In Cash From Chief Engineer’s Properties

Odisha Vigilance Recovers Rs 2.1 Crore In Cash From Chief Engineer’s Properties

Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash Over Kannada Remarks

Kamal Haasan Faces Backlash Over Kannada Remarks

Housefull 5 Clears Censor Formalities With Minor Cuts Of 11 Seconds Ahead Of Release

Housefull 5 Clears Censor Formalities With Minor Cuts Of 11 Seconds Ahead Of Release

Punjab And Haryana To Conduct Statewide Mock Drills Under ‘Operation Shield’

Punjab And Haryana To Conduct Statewide Mock Drills Under ‘Operation Shield’

Amit Shah Meets Victims Of Attacks From Pakistan In J&K, Handed Them Appointment Letters

Amit Shah Meets Victims Of Attacks From Pakistan In J&K, Handed Them Appointment Letters

Entertainment

Housefull 5 Clears Censor Formalities With Minor Cuts Of 11 Seconds Ahead Of Release

Housefull 5 Clears Censor Formalities With Minor Cuts Of 11 Seconds Ahead Of Release

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth