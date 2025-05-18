Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Visited Pakistan Over 10 Times In The Last Year Amid Links To Pakistani Intelligence Operative

Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra is under investigation after officials confirmed she visited Pakistan over 10 times in the last year, raising red flags about her alleged ties to Pakistani intelligence operatives. Her extensive travels—covering countries like Bhutan, Thailand, Indonesia, and key Indian cities—have fueled concerns about her cross-border associations and suspicious travel patterns.

Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra is at the centre of an investigation over her alleged links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, with officials confirming that she visited Pakistan more than 10 times in the past year. This revelation forms a crucial part of the ongoing probe, which has exposed her travel patterns and raised concerns about her associations across borders.

Visited Several Other Countries

According to sources, Jyoti has not only made repeated trips to Pakistan but has also visited several other countries in the past 12 months. These include Bhutan, Thailand, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Dubai (UAE), Abu Dhabi—where she visited the BAPS Hindu Temple—Nepal, China, and Singapore.

Domestically, her travels took her across key Indian cities and locations including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Srinagar, Kochi, Prayagraj, Manali, Gulmarg, Dimapur, Kohima, Katra, Kailash Mansarovar, Jagannath Temple in Puri, Firozepur, Hisar, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Attari.

Jyoti Malhotra in Connection With Pakistani Operatives

Police sources revealed that Jyoti first came into contact with a Pakistani official named Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, during a visit to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi in 2023. It was Danish who reportedly helped her secure an extension on her Pakistani visa, arranged accommodations, and introduced her to other intelligence personnel, including two individuals identified as Shakir and Rana Shahbaz.

“She has confessed to sharing sensitive information related to Indian locations and to visiting Pakistan more than four times, including twice in 2023,” said DSP Singh. “She also travelled with one of the operatives to Bali and had an intimate relationship with him.”

Investigators have found that Jyoti was in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives using encrypted messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. To conceal their identities, she saved their contact information under false names. Notably, Shakir was stored as “Jatt Randhawa,” according to a report by The Times of India.

Forensic and Financial Investigation of Jyoti Malhotra Underway

Her mobile phone and laptop have been sent for forensic analysis, while authorities are also reviewing her financial records to trace any potential money trail. Though her family is based in Hisar, police say Jyoti was primarily operating out of New Delhi.

Jyoti’s father, Haris Malhotra, told ANI that her visits to Pakistan and other countries were strictly for content creation purposes. “She used to visit Pakistan and other places to shoot videos for YouTube,” he said, adding that she had always obtained the necessary permissions before travelling.

He also alleged that police had taken away their bank documents, mobile phones, laptop, and passport, and demanded their return. “If she has some friends there, can’t she call them? I have no demands, but give us our phones. A case has been registered against us,” he stated.

He clarified that while Jyoti used to travel frequently to Delhi, she had been in Hisar for the past four to five days before the investigation began.

Also Read: Jyoti Malhotra’s Father Reveals The Real Reason Why His Daughter Went To Pakistan

