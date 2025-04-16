YouTuber Wife Kills Husband After Being Caught With Lover, Dumps Body In Drain In Bhiwani Haryana

Accused Ravina, a social media creator from Rewari, was arrested for strangling her husband Praveen with a dupatta on March 25, 2025. Her lover Suresh, a YouTuber from Hisar, remains absconding.

A woman YouTuber allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover after being caught in a compromising position at her home. The crime was uncovered after CCTV footage revealed the accused carrying the victim’s body on a motorcycle in the dead of night.

The accused, Ravina (28), a social media content creator from Rewari, was arrested by police after she confessed to strangling her husband Praveen (32) with a dupatta on the night of March 25, 2025. Her lover and accomplice, Suresh, also a YouTuber from Hisar, is currently absconding.

A Marriage in Trouble

Ravina, a resident of Joodi village in Rewari, married Praveen, who hailed from Gujron Ki Dhani in Bhiwani, in 2017. The couple shared a home and had a six-year-old son named Mukul. However, their marriage had been strained in recent years, largely due to frequent quarrels over Ravina’s growing presence on social media and her relationship with Suresh.

Praveen, who worked as a driver at a sand and gravel shop, had reportedly objected to Ravina’s closeness with Suresh — whom she had met on Instagram around one and a half years ago. The virtual friendship soon turned into an affair, with Ravina and Suresh frequently meeting in secret.

In Bhiwani, Haryana, a woman along with her lover strangled her husband to death. They took the body on a bike & threw it in the drain. The matter came to light when Raveena & her lover were seen with the body in CCTV. Police arrested Raveena & her lover Suresh is absconding. pic.twitter.com/Ae36kcs1Wp — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) April 16, 2025

The Night of the Murder

According to police, Praveen returned home unexpectedly on the night of March 25 and caught his wife with Suresh in a compromising position. A heated argument followed between the couple. Later that same night, in a shocking act of betrayal, Ravina and Suresh allegedly strangled Praveen to death using her dupatta while their young son slept in another room.

What followed was equally chilling. Around 2 to 2:30 AM, the duo wrapped Praveen’s lifeless body in a cloth and loaded it onto a motorcycle. In a desperate bid to cover up the crime, they drove to Dinod Road on the outskirts of Bhiwani, where they dumped the body in a roadside drain.

The entire act was captured on CCTV cameras positioned along the route. Footage showed a man, suspected to be Suresh, riding a motorcycle with a helmet, while Ravina sat on the pillion, and a large object, believed to be Praveen’s body, was wedged between them.

Ravina Rao, a Youtuber met Suresh on Instagram Their affair began & she started making videos with him Ravina was married to Praveen and one day he caught them red handed Ravina & Suresh strangled Praveen to Death & dumped his body in a Canal#HusbandMurder pic.twitter.com/LbbZFQFtaD — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 16, 2025

When Praveen did not return home the next morning, his family grew suspicious. His father, Subhash, approached the police and expressed doubts about his daughter-in-law’s involvement, citing long-standing tensions in the marriage.

Investigation

The police launched a search operation, collecting CCTV footage from nearby streets and exit routes from the locality. The breakthrough came when one clip showed the bike with the suspected body moving out of the area late at night.

After gathering substantial evidence, including witness statements and digital traces, the police interrogated Ravina. Under questioning, she broke down and confessed to the crime, admitting her affair with Suresh and the plan they hatched to kill Praveen.

Ravina has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, while a manhunt is underway to nab Suresh, who remains on the run. The police are confident of capturing him soon, having traced his last known locations and social media activity.

Meanwhile, the incident has stirred deep concern in the local community and sparked heated debates about crime, betrayal, and the dark side of social media-driven relationships.

The couple’s six-year-old son, now fatherless and with his mother behind bars, has been taken in by Praveen’s family.

