Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • YouTuber Wife Kills Husband After Being Caught With Lover, Dumps Body In Drain In Bhiwani Haryana

YouTuber Wife Kills Husband After Being Caught With Lover, Dumps Body In Drain In Bhiwani Haryana

Accused Ravina, a social media creator from Rewari, was arrested for strangling her husband Praveen with a dupatta on March 25, 2025. Her lover Suresh, a YouTuber from Hisar, remains absconding.

YouTuber Wife Kills Husband After Being Caught With Lover, Dumps Body In Drain In Bhiwani Haryana


A woman YouTuber allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover after being caught in a compromising position at her home. The crime was uncovered after CCTV footage revealed the accused carrying the victim’s body on a motorcycle in the dead of night.

The accused, Ravina (28), a social media content creator from Rewari, was arrested by police after she confessed to strangling her husband Praveen (32) with a dupatta on the night of March 25, 2025. Her lover and accomplice, Suresh, also a YouTuber from Hisar, is currently absconding.

A Marriage in Trouble

Ravina, a resident of Joodi village in Rewari, married Praveen, who hailed from Gujron Ki Dhani in Bhiwani, in 2017. The couple shared a home and had a six-year-old son named Mukul. However, their marriage had been strained in recent years, largely due to frequent quarrels over Ravina’s growing presence on social media and her relationship with Suresh.

Praveen, who worked as a driver at a sand and gravel shop, had reportedly objected to Ravina’s closeness with Suresh — whom she had met on Instagram around one and a half years ago. The virtual friendship soon turned into an affair, with Ravina and Suresh frequently meeting in secret.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Night of the Murder

According to police, Praveen returned home unexpectedly on the night of March 25 and caught his wife with Suresh in a compromising position. A heated argument followed between the couple. Later that same night, in a shocking act of betrayal, Ravina and Suresh allegedly strangled Praveen to death using her dupatta while their young son slept in another room.

What followed was equally chilling. Around 2 to 2:30 AM, the duo wrapped Praveen’s lifeless body in a cloth and loaded it onto a motorcycle. In a desperate bid to cover up the crime, they drove to Dinod Road on the outskirts of Bhiwani, where they dumped the body in a roadside drain.

The entire act was captured on CCTV cameras positioned along the route. Footage showed a man, suspected to be Suresh, riding a motorcycle with a helmet, while Ravina sat on the pillion, and a large object, believed to be Praveen’s body, was wedged between them.

When Praveen did not return home the next morning, his family grew suspicious. His father, Subhash, approached the police and expressed doubts about his daughter-in-law’s involvement, citing long-standing tensions in the marriage.

Investigation

The police launched a search operation, collecting CCTV footage from nearby streets and exit routes from the locality. The breakthrough came when one clip showed the bike with the suspected body moving out of the area late at night.

After gathering substantial evidence, including witness statements and digital traces, the police interrogated Ravina. Under questioning, she broke down and confessed to the crime, admitting her affair with Suresh and the plan they hatched to kill Praveen.

Ravina has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, while a manhunt is underway to nab Suresh, who remains on the run. The police are confident of capturing him soon, having traced his last known locations and social media activity.

Meanwhile, the incident has stirred deep concern in the local community and sparked heated debates about crime, betrayal, and the dark side of social media-driven relationships.

The couple’s six-year-old son, now fatherless and with his mother behind bars, has been taken in by Praveen’s family.

ALSO READ: Air Hostess Alleges Sexual Assault at Gurugram Hospital; Says Nurses Did Nothing to Stop It

Filed under

BHIWANI haryana LOVER murder youtuber

ED

Robert Vadra Faces ED For Second Day, Says ‘Hum Kisi Se Darte Nahi’ As Priyanka...
newsx

YouTuber Wife Kills Husband After Being Caught With Lover, Dumps Body In Drain In Bhiwani...
In a recent ruling, supre

‘Let’s Not Fight Over Languages’: Supreme Court Defends Use of Urdu on Signboard in Maharashtra
Stock Market

While Global Markets Tremble, India Scripts a Stock Market Recovery Blockbuster!
newsx

Supreme Court Slams Telangana Over Forest Destruction, Orders Immediate Restoration
West Bengal CM Mamata Ban

Mamata Banerjee Targets Centre Over Price Hikes, Job Crisis, and Constitution Issues
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Robert Vadra Faces ED For Second Day, Says ‘Hum Kisi Se Darte Nahi’ As Priyanka Gandhi Stands By Him

Robert Vadra Faces ED For Second Day, Says ‘Hum Kisi Se Darte Nahi’ As Priyanka...

‘Let’s Not Fight Over Languages’: Supreme Court Defends Use of Urdu on Signboard in Maharashtra

‘Let’s Not Fight Over Languages’: Supreme Court Defends Use of Urdu on Signboard in Maharashtra

While Global Markets Tremble, India Scripts a Stock Market Recovery Blockbuster!

While Global Markets Tremble, India Scripts a Stock Market Recovery Blockbuster!

Supreme Court Slams Telangana Over Forest Destruction, Orders Immediate Restoration

Supreme Court Slams Telangana Over Forest Destruction, Orders Immediate Restoration

Mamata Banerjee Targets Centre Over Price Hikes, Job Crisis, and Constitution Issues

Mamata Banerjee Targets Centre Over Price Hikes, Job Crisis, and Constitution Issues

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Lifestyle

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You