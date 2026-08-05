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Home > India News > YouTubers Illegally Enter CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das’s House; Complaint Filed With Delhi Police

YouTubers Illegally Enter CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das’s House; Complaint Filed With Delhi Police

Das has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police alleging that YouTubers and reporters unlawfully entered his home and broadcast private visuals, calling it a grave security threat.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das (Source:ANI)
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 21:32 IST

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das has alleged that certain YouTubers and media reporters broke into his house and aired visuals from inside his residence. In a social media post, Das stated that this behavior poses a grave security threat to him and his family. He further warned that if he is attacked by anti-social elements at his residence, it will be the direct result of these YouTubers and “their troll handlers.”

Why CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Flagged a Security Threat

According to his social media post, Das alleged that around 15 to 20 people crossed all limits by intruding into his house and broadcasting visuals from inside. “Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from inside. It’s not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family,” Das wrote in a post on X. The CJP leader also shared links to videos showing his house and discussing his property alongside other personal aspects of his life. Das mentioned that he is currently in Maharashtra for a two-day meeting.

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Das Files Police Complaint Against Intruders

Das has filed a formal complaint with the Delhi Police against those who unlawfully entered his residence in his absence, seeking strict criminal charges against them. “I have filed a formal complaint with the Delhi Police against those who unlawfully entered my residence in my absence, seeking charges of criminal house-trespass, criminal intimidation, defamation, and criminal conspiracy. Such acts of intimidation will neither silence me nor cower me down. When the time comes, they will pay,” he stated.

Opposition Leaders React to Allegations

The allegations made by the CJP leader drew strong political reactions, with several leaders declaring that the issue would be raised in Parliament. TMC leader Derek O’Brien tweeted, “We are raising this in Parliament. In Rajya Sabha. ASAP.” AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also reacted, stating, “This is the real face of Modi ji,” while TMC MP Mahua Moitra tagged the authorities, asking, “What’s going on @DelhiPolice? Take action — this is crazy.”

Also Read: “Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India

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YouTubers Illegally Enter CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das’s House; Complaint Filed With Delhi Police
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YouTubers Illegally Enter CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das’s House; Complaint Filed With Delhi Police

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YouTubers Illegally Enter CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das’s House; Complaint Filed With Delhi Police
YouTubers Illegally Enter CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das’s House; Complaint Filed With Delhi Police
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