Sunday, March 23, 2025
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Urges PM Modi To Ensure Fair Delimitation, Protect Southern States’ Political Future

Jagan’s concerns come amid similar opposition from other political leaders in southern India.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Urges PM Modi To Ensure Fair Delimitation, Protect Southern States’ Political Future

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy


YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the upcoming delimitation exercise does not lead to a reduction in the number of parliamentary seats for any state, particularly the southern states.

In a letter addressed to PM Modi on Saturday, March 22, Jagan expressed concerns that the delimitation process, if conducted solely based on the current population statistics, could disproportionately affect the representation of southern states in Parliament. He emphasized the need for extreme caution while undertaking the exercise, as it would have far-reaching political, legislative, and social implications.

 Highlights Concerns Over Representation

Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that many states, particularly in the south, fear their representation would diminish if the number of parliamentary seats is determined by the present population figures. “I draw your attention to the potential for significant erosion of southern states’ participation in national policy-making and the legislative process if delimitation is conducted purely based on population,” his letter stated.

The former Andhra CM’s concerns align with the growing apprehensions among political leaders from southern states, who argue that their commitment to population control over the years should not result in reduced political representation.

Citing Constitutional Provisions

Jagan also referred to Article 81(2)(a) of the Constitution, which mandates that the allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha must be proportional across all states. He pointed out that while Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that delimitation would be conducted with fairness, constitutional constraints could still pose challenges in ensuring a proportionate increase in seats for all states.

“The issue has the potential to disrupt social and political harmony in the country. I seek your guidance and assurance to allay the fears of the southern states,” Jagan stated in his letter to PM Modi.

Growing Opposition from Southern States

Jagan’s concerns come amid similar opposition from other political leaders in southern India. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin recently demanded that the 1971 Census should remain the basis for seat allocation in the delimitation process. He warned that the north-south population difference could lead to an unjust reduction in parliamentary representation for the south, affecting policy influence at the national level.

With increasing voices against a population-based delimitation approach, the issue is expected to be a key topic of debate in the coming months. Political analysts predict that it could impact electoral strategies and state-center relations ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Why Delimitation Matters?

Delimitation is a constitutional exercise conducted to redraw the boundaries of parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on population changes. While it aims to ensure fair representation, leaders from southern states argue that basing it solely on population would penalize states that have successfully implemented family planning measures over the decades.

With mounting concerns from leaders like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MK Stalin, the central government faces increasing pressure to find a balanced approach to delimitation. As the debate over representation and fairness continues, all eyes are now on PM Modi’s response and the measures the Union government will take to address the concerns of southern states.

Filed under

PM Modi YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

