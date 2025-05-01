YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over ‘Misuse of Power’ In Andhra Pradesh

Jagan alleged that Naidu is resorting to unethical means to seize control of civic bodies, especially in areas where the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lacks a majority.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on current CM Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of undemocratic practices in local governance.

Jagan alleged that Naidu is resorting to unethical means to seize control of civic bodies, especially in areas where the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lacks a majority.

“Foul Play” in Local Bodies and the Kuppam Example

Speaking to party and local body representatives from several districts including Kakinada, Chittoor, Prakasam, and Satyasai, Jagan claimed that Naidu has made corruption, nepotism, and abuse of power a hallmark of his administration.

According to Jagan, even in his home turf of Kuppam, where TDP didn’t secure enough seats, Naidu resorted to “coercion, inducement, and threats” to manipulate results and grab control.

“But days will change. In Jagan 2.0, things will be different. I salute all those who stood by value-based politics and did not yield to the enticements of TDP,” Jagan said.

He accused the Naidu-led government of doling out land to select groups at undervalued rates and misusing public funds for kickbacks. Jagan also stated that welfare schemes initiated during his tenure have either been scrapped or watered down.

He highlighted how YSRCP had won a clear majority in the Kuppam municipality with 16 out of 25 seats, while TDP won only six. Yet, TDP allegedly used threats and police interference to sway elected members.

YSRCP’s Resistance and TDP’s Alleged Tactics

Jagan emphasized that loyalty to the party and its values mattered more than mere electoral wins.

“Winning and losing are common in elections, but what is truly important is whether you have won the hearts of the people or not. People staying with the Party from which you were elected have elevated you and the Party’s morals, which will pay dividends in the coming days,” he said.

He pointed to similar incidents in Gandla Penta, where despite YSRCP winning six of seven MPTC seats, TDP allegedly claimed control through underhanded tactics.

However, he noted success stories like Markapuram, where YSRCP won all 15 seats, and Kakinada, where it secured 26 out of 30 seats, standing firm against TDP pressure.

Jagan claimed TDP’s failures on electoral promises have made their cadre hesitant to face the public.

“Today, TDP workers are not in a position to go to the people, as Chandrababu has failed on all his poll promises. They will be sharply questioned and compared with our governance, which was far better despite the Covid pandemic,” he said.

Concerns Over Education, Health, and Farmer Distress

Jagan also hit out at the state government’s neglect of education and healthcare.

He said that student enrollment in government schools had seen a positive shift during his term, but that trend is now reversing.

He also mentioned that arrears under the Aarogyasri health scheme have piled up to Rs 3500 crore, with farmers facing immense hardships.

“Land, liquor, and sand scams are in full swing, and the safeguard mechanisms like reverse tendering and judicial reviews have been discarded. Elected representatives have become collection agents for all forms of economic activity,” he alleged.

Concluding his remarks, Jagan expressed confidence in a political turnaround.

“Such atrocious governance will not stay long, and the coming days will be ours, which will take care of all the cadre,” he said.

(With Inputs From ANI)

