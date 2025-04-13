Home
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over 'Good Chai' Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence

BJP and Left slam his silence as the Calcutta High Court orders central forces deployment.

Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence

Yusuf Pathan


As violence erupts in Murshidabad over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan finds himself at the center of a political and social media storm. The backlash comes after Pathan shared a relaxed Instagram post amid growing unrest in parts of the district.

Three people have died in the violence that broke out during protests against the central government’s Waqf Amendment Act, prompting the Calcutta High Court to order the deployment of central forces. Despite the escalating tensions, Yusuf Pathan posted images two days ago on Instagram with the caption: “Easy afternoons, good chai, and calm surroundings. Just soaking in the moment.” The post has triggered widespread outrage, especially as the affected areas are located near Pathan’s Baharampur constituency.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yusuf Pathan (@yusuf_pathan)

While Suti, Dhuliya, and Samserganj the hotspots of violence do not fall under his direct jurisdiction, they are geographically close to Baharampur. Critics say the timing of his post appears insensitive, especially given the loss of lives and ongoing tensions.

BJP Slams Yusuf Pathan, Accuses TMC of ‘State-Protected Violence’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down heavily on the MP, calling his actions tone-deaf and accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of enabling lawlessness.

“Bengal is burning. HC has deployed central forces. Mamata Banerjee is encouraging state-protected violence as police stay silent. Meanwhile Yusuf Pathan sips tea and soaks in the moment as Hindus get slaughtered. This is TMC,” said BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla in a sharp post on X.

Criticism From Across the Political Spectrum

Yusuf Pathan has not issued any statement yet in response to the controversy. However, the criticism hasn’t come from just the BJP. Left parties have also condemned the Instagram post, questioning the MP’s silence during a time of crisis.

The Calcutta High Court, responding to petitions on the situation, observed: “We cannot turn a blind eye to the various reports that have surfaced which prima facie show vandalism in few districts of West Bengal.” The court emphasized that constitutional institutions must act to ensure public safety.

Political Row Deepens Over Yusuf Pathan’s Candidacy

This isn’t the first time Pathan’s connection to the region has come under scrutiny. The former India cricketer, originally from Gujarat’s Baroda, had faced questions during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections over his selection as a candidate in Bengal. His victory over veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was a key win for Trinamool, especially in a constituency long seen as a Congress stronghold.

However, the current controversy has reignited the debate around his political commitment and regional involvement, with many questioning his absence from the ground during such a volatile time.

ALSO READ: Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Internal Rift As CPI Criticizes Daughter Veena Vijayan’s Controversial Deal

Yusuf Pathan

