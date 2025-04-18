Yusuf Pathan’s Absence After Murshidabad Violence Sparks Controversy Within TMC

In the wake of recent violence that broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, Yusuf Pathan, the cricketer-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament from Baharampur, has faced significant backlash for his absence and silence. The unrest, triggered by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, resulted in widespread violence, displacement of residents, and over 270 arrests. While violence primarily affected the Jangipur constituency, Yusuf Pathan’s Baharampur constituency, which is nearby, has not been spared from criticism due to his lack of presence during the crisis.

Controversial Silence and Absence

Pathan, who had been relatively silent on the issue, has drawn ire not just from the opposition but also from within his own party. Despite the fact that violence did not directly affect his constituency, its proximity to the violence-hit areas made his absence even more noticeable. Many Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders expressed disappointment, accusing him of distancing himself from his duties.

Criticism from Fellow MPs and TMC Leaders

Abu Taher Khan, the TMC MP from Murshidabad, was among the first to criticize Pathan’s lack of action. Speaking to The Indian Express, Khan stated, “Yusuf Pathan is an outsider and is new to politics. His absence during such a crucial time sends out the wrong message.” Khan further added that while local MPs, MLAs, and booth workers were working on the ground to reach out to affected residents, Pathan’s actions appeared detached and indifferent.

TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, from Bharatpur, was also vocal about his disappointment. Kabir remarked, “Pathan is a renowned cricketer who resides in Gujarat. Despite winning the elections in Baharampur, he is now playing games with the voters. His approach to handling the situation is concerning.”

Pathan’s Social Media Controversy

Yusuf Pathan’s social media activity has only added fuel to the fire. A post he shared recently, showing him sipping tea and enjoying a calm afternoon, quickly drew criticism. The post, captioned “Easy afternoons, good chai, and calm surroundings. Just soaking in the moment,” was seen as tone-deaf, especially as the violence in nearby areas resulted in three deaths and left hundreds injured. Many perceived the post as insensitive given the tragic events unfolding in the region.

While Yusuf Pathan’s absence may not be directly linked to the violence in his constituency, the lack of leadership during a time of crisis has raised concerns about his commitment to his role as an MP. Opposition leaders and residents of the affected areas have called for accountability, urging Pathan to be more active in addressing the challenges facing his constituency.

In response to the violence, West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose is scheduled to visit the affected areas on Friday, and the Calcutta High Court has formed a three-member committee to oversee the rehabilitation of displaced residents. However, for many in Murshidabad and across West Bengal, the absence of key political figures like Yusuf Pathan has sparked larger questions about leadership and responsibility during times of unrest.

