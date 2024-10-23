Yuvraj Singh’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Faces Backlash For Inappropriate Messaging

Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan Foundation faces backlash for a breast cancer awareness campaign using the term "oranges" to refer to breasts, prompting criticism over the choice of imagery and terminology.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s non-profit organization, YouWeCan Foundation, is under fire for its recent breast cancer awareness campaign, which controversially used the term “oranges” to refer to breasts. The campaign slogan, “Check your oranges once a month,” aims to encourage early detection of breast cancer, a message intended to save lives. However, the execution has sparked significant criticism.

Controversial Imagery And Language

One of the campaign’s posters depicts a young woman holding two oranges while standing in a bus, surrounded by seated elderly women. An additional elderly woman is shown with a crate of oranges. The creative approach, designed to be engaging, has instead led to a backlash from the public.

A user, who shared a photo of the ad inside a Delhi Metro coach, expressed outrage over what they deemed a poor choice of imagery and language. The user, under the handle Confusedicius, questioned, “How will a country raise breast cancer awareness if we can’t even call breasts what they are? Check your oranges? Who makes these campaigns, who approves them?”

The criticism didn’t stop there. The user labeled the ad as “shameful and embarrassing,” and tagged Yuvraj Singh, urging him to reconsider and retract the campaign. The user also directed their ire at Delhi Metro officials, demanding the ad’s removal from the metro stations, stating, “This advertisement is one of the most tone-deaf advertisements I have ever seen. Will you put up any advertisement if someone pays you? Please remove this.”

How will a country raise Breast Cancer Awareness is we can’t even call breasts what they are. Saw this at Delhi Metro and like what the hell? Check your oranges? Who makes these campaigns, who approves them? Are we governed by such dumb people that they let this poster become… pic.twitter.com/YAZ5WYSxXf — Confusedicius (@Erroristotle) October 22, 2024

Mixed Responses On Social Media

The backlash continued on social media, where another message from the YouWeCan Foundation read, “How well do you know your oranges?” and asked, “Have you checked your oranges lately?” Dr. Pragathi Gurram, a cardiologist, commented, “It’s hard to understand how we can genuinely raise awareness about something when we can’t even use the correct terminology. What kind of message are we sending? Who is approving these campaigns?”

Yuvraj Singh’s Personal Battle With Cancer

Yuvraj Singh’s involvement in cancer awareness stems from his own battle with the disease. In 2011, he was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer called mediastinal seminoma. Following his diagnosis, he underwent treatment in the United States, including several rounds of chemotherapy. In March 2012, he was declared cancer-free after his final treatment, a moment that marked a significant milestone in his life and fueled his passion for raising awareness about cancer.

While the intent behind YouWeCan Foundation’s campaign was to promote breast cancer awareness, the execution has led to a wider conversation about the importance of language and imagery in health messaging. Critics argue that using euphemisms or incorrect terminology undermines the seriousness of breast cancer and the need for awareness.

