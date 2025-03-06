Z Plus Security And 21 Car Convoy For ‘Common Man’? BJP, Congress Slams Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Luxury’ Visit To Punjab For Vipassana

As per protocol, a sitting Delhi Chief Minister is entitled to Z-category protection, but the cover was extended even after Kejriwal resigned.

The security cover of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is under review, with the central government assessing the threat perception to determine whether his Z-plus protection should remain unchanged or be downgraded. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to take a call in the coming days.

Kejriwal, who stepped down as Delhi’s Chief Minister in September last year, was granted Z-category security during his tenure, which was later upgraded by the MHA due to security threats. As per protocol, a sitting Delhi Chief Minister is entitled to Z-category protection, but the cover was extended even after Kejriwal resigned.

The Delhi security wing has now written to the Delhi Police Headquarters, seeking MHA’s input on whether his security should continue at the same level.

Political Row Over Kejriwal’s Security Cover

The controversy gained traction after a video surfaced online showing Kejriwal’s convoy entering a forest rest house in Chauhal, Hoshiarpur, with at least 21 vehicles, many flashing red-blue police lights. Another video from the following day showed his cavalcadeâ€”reportedly close to two dozen vehiclesâ€”heading to the Vipassana Centre in Anandgarh village.

The BJP and Congress seized the opportunity to criticize Kejriwal, accusing him of hypocrisy regarding VIP culture. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa mocked the scale of the security arrangements, saying, “The scene was of cars worth more than â‚¹2 crore, hundreds of police commandos, fire brigades, and ambulances. What kind of peace-seeking is this? He once called himself a common man, but after gaining power, he has revealed his real face.”

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also joined the attack, likening Kejriwal’s security convoy to that of former U.S. President Donald Trump. “Kejriwal, who criticizes VIP culture, is now roaming around with a security cover bigger than Trump,” she wrote on X.

AAP Defends Kejriwal’s Security

Amid the mounting criticism, AAP defended Kejriwal’s security cover, asserting that it was provided based on an official threat assessment by the MHA. Party leaders accused the BJP of indulging in an “unnecessary slander campaign” and maintained that Kejriwal’s security arrangements were determined by government protocols, not political favoritism.

Hoshiarpur SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik confirmed that Kejriwal, as a Z-plus protectee, was provided security accordingly. “He is entitled to Z-plus security based on the MHA’s threat perception,” Malik said.

Vipassana Retreat Triggers Speculation

Kejriwal arrived in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Tuesday for a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat at the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana Centre (DDVC) in Anandgarh village. Vipassana, an ancient Indian meditation technique, focuses on self-transformation through self-observation.

This marks Kejriwal’s second Vipassana retreat at Anandgarh, his first visit being in December 2023. Over the years, he has attended Vipassana sessions at centers in Jaipur, Nagpur, Dharamkot (near Dharamshala), and Bengaluru.

However, his decision to practice meditation in Punjab has fueled speculation about his future political ambitions. With AAP’s leadership in Punjab facing internal challenges, Kejriwal’s presence in the state has sparked discussions on whether he is eyeing a more active role in Punjab politics.

Adding to the speculation, AAP recently announced Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora’s candidacy for the upcoming bypoll in the Ludhiana West constituency. This move led to speculation that a Rajya Sabha seat was being vacated for Kejriwal’s entry into Parliament. However, AAP leadership swiftly dismissed such claims, clarifying that Kejriwal had no plans to enter the Rajya Sabha.

The controversy surrounding Kejriwal’s security comes in the wake of AAP’s significant electoral setback in Delhi. The BJP made a resounding comeback in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats and ending AAP’s decade-long rule, reducing it to just 22 seats.

