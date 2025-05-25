Zepto Delivery Agent Allegedly Attacks Bengaluru Customer Over Address Mismatch; Victim Suffers Eye Injury, Police Launch Probe

A Zepto delivery agent allegedly attacked a Bengaluru customer over a minor address error, causing serious eye injury. Zepto has apologized while police search for the accused.

A shocking incident involving a Zepto delivery executive has stirred public concern, after a customer in Basaveshwar Nagar, Bengaluru, was allegedly attacked over a single-digit mismatch in the delivery address. The incident occurred on May 21, raising questions about delivery personnel conduct and customer safety.

According to reports, the delivery agent, identified as Vishnuvardhan, had visited the residence of a customer named Shashank to deliver an order placed by his sister-in-law. A heated argument reportedly broke out between the sister-in-law and the delivery executive when she stepped out to receive the order. Hearing the commotion, Shashank intervened, after which the situation escalated further.

Vishnuvardhan allegedly abused and assaulted Shashank, inflicting an injury near his eye, leading to a temporary loss of vision. Medical professionals have since advised surgical intervention to address the damage.

Following the assault, Shashank filed an FIR at the Basaveshwara Nagar Police Station, and authorities have launched a manhunt for the accused delivery person. Investigations are currently underway.

In response to the incident, Zepto issued an apology via Instagram, stating: “Hey! We regret any inconvenience caused. Professional conduct is essential to us, and we will make sure this is addressed. Could you DM us your order details so we can look into it at Zepto speed?”

The company emphasized the importance of maintaining professional behavior among its staff and assured quick action.

The incident has brought increased scrutiny to the operations of quick commerce and delivery platforms in India. It also comes close on the heels of another controversy involving Zepto.

On April 24, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to food delivery platforms including Zepto and Swiggy, along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, following allegations that their mobile applications are inaccessible to visually impaired users. The petition, filed by Mission Accessibility, an NGO advocating for disability rights, argued that the apps’ inaccessibility violates the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Indian Constitution.

As Zepto faces public backlash over both physical safety and digital accessibility, this incident underscores the urgent need for stricter corporate responsibility and employee training across delivery platforms.