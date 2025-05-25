Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Zepto Delivery Agent Allegedly Attacks Bengaluru Customer Over Address Mismatch; Victim Suffers Eye Injury, Police Launch Probe

Zepto Delivery Agent Allegedly Attacks Bengaluru Customer Over Address Mismatch; Victim Suffers Eye Injury, Police Launch Probe

A Zepto delivery agent allegedly attacked a Bengaluru customer over a minor address error, causing serious eye injury. Zepto has apologized while police search for the accused.

Zepto Delivery Agent Allegedly Attacks Bengaluru Customer Over Address Mismatch; Victim Suffers Eye Injury, Police Launch Probe


A shocking incident involving a Zepto delivery executive has stirred public concern, after a customer in Basaveshwar Nagar, Bengaluru, was allegedly attacked over a single-digit mismatch in the delivery address. The incident occurred on May 21, raising questions about delivery personnel conduct and customer safety.

According to reports, the delivery agent, identified as Vishnuvardhan, had visited the residence of a customer named Shashank to deliver an order placed by his sister-in-law. A heated argument reportedly broke out between the sister-in-law and the delivery executive when she stepped out to receive the order. Hearing the commotion, Shashank intervened, after which the situation escalated further.

Vishnuvardhan allegedly abused and assaulted Shashank, inflicting an injury near his eye, leading to a temporary loss of vision. Medical professionals have since advised surgical intervention to address the damage.

Following the assault, Shashank filed an FIR at the Basaveshwara Nagar Police Station, and authorities have launched a manhunt for the accused delivery person. Investigations are currently underway.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In response to the incident, Zepto issued an apology via Instagram, stating: “Hey! We regret any inconvenience caused. Professional conduct is essential to us, and we will make sure this is addressed. Could you DM us your order details so we can look into it at Zepto speed?”

The company emphasized the importance of maintaining professional behavior among its staff and assured quick action.

The incident has brought increased scrutiny to the operations of quick commerce and delivery platforms in India. It also comes close on the heels of another controversy involving Zepto.

On April 24, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to food delivery platforms including Zepto and Swiggy, along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, following allegations that their mobile applications are inaccessible to visually impaired users. The petition, filed by Mission Accessibility, an NGO advocating for disability rights, argued that the apps’ inaccessibility violates the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Indian Constitution.

As Zepto faces public backlash over both physical safety and digital accessibility, this incident underscores the urgent need for stricter corporate responsibility and employee training across delivery platforms.

Filed under

Zepto

newsx

13 Injured In Tennessee And Colorado Mass Killings- Here’s What You Need To Know
Naama Levy, a former host

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...
Triptii Dimri and RGV

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...
Malvika Raaj, husband Pra

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...
A man accused of engaging

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Rajesh Kumar and Bilawal

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

13 Injured In Tennessee And Colorado Mass Killings- Here’s What You Need To Know

13 Injured In Tennessee And Colorado Mass Killings- Here’s What You Need To Know

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can Only Pray And Cling To The Wall

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures Inside

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape Threats

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season