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Home > India News > ‘Zero Sugar’ Claims Under Fire: Sugar Industry Body Takes Centre And FSSAI To Delhi High Court

‘Zero Sugar’ Claims Under Fire: Sugar Industry Body Takes Centre And FSSAI To Delhi High Court

The Indian Sugar and Bioenergy Manufacturers Association has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking stricter regulation of "Zero Sugar" claims, clearer artificial sweetener labels, and scientific studies on their long-term health effects.

‘Zero Sugar’ Claims Under Fire: Sugar Industry Body Takes Centre And FSSAI To Delhi High Court

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 18:29 IST

The sugar lobby has taken the fight against artificial sweeteners to the Delhi High Court, and this time, it’s not about market share. It’s about what’s printed, or rather not printed, on the label.

Notice Issued, Next Hearing In September

On July 23, Justice Dr Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the Union government and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on a petition filed by the Indian Sugar and Bioenergy Manufacturers Association, seeking a court-mandated scientific probe into whether non-sugar sweeteners are safe for long-term consumption. The case, numbered W.P.(C) 10066/2026, will be heard next on September 29.

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What ISMA Wants To Study?

ISMA’s petition doesn’t hold back. It wants FSSAI to study how these sweeteners affect metabolic health, the heart, cancer risk and the nervous system, and to pay special attention to groups it considers vulnerable: children, teenagers, pregnant women and diabetics. Until that study is done, the association wants interim curbs on how these products are sold.

The Real Fight: What Goes On The Label

The sharpest ask in the petition targets packaging language. Brands that stamp “Sugar Free,” “Zero Sugar,” “No Added Sugar” or “Diet” on their products, ISMA argues, should be made to disclose just as prominently that the product actually contains artificial sweeteners. The petition also pushes for front-of-pack labelling rules that name the specific sweetener used, not just a vague health claim.

Advocate Kamlendra Mishra, the Central government’s standing counsel, appeared for the Union along with Krishna Pandey. FSSAI was represented by advocates Amit Meharia, Tannishtha Singh and Sambhav. On ISMA’s side were Senior Advocates Raj Shekhar Rao and Ankur Chibbar, assisted by a team of junior counsel.

No Interim Relief Yet

The court has given the respondents two weeks to file their counter affidavit, after which ISMA gets another two weeks to respond. No interim orders have been passed yet — the petition’s request for immediate labelling curbs remains just that, a request, at least for now.

The Legal Backing

Underlying the litigation are two existing laws, which are the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which ISMA says already give regulators enough teeth to act, if only they chose to use them.

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‘Zero Sugar’ Claims Under Fire: Sugar Industry Body Takes Centre And FSSAI To Delhi High Court

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‘Zero Sugar’ Claims Under Fire: Sugar Industry Body Takes Centre And FSSAI To Delhi High Court

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‘Zero Sugar’ Claims Under Fire: Sugar Industry Body Takes Centre And FSSAI To Delhi High Court
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