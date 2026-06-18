LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News Maanvi Gagroo NEET admit card 2026 latest crime news donald trump latest world news bcci mamata banerjee Lakshmi Priya Angadveer Iran news farhan akhtar Google Gemini Ghaziabad crime news CUET scorecard Indian Equity Market News
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Zerodha Fitness Bet: Nithin Kamath Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Employee After 30 Kg Transformation

Zerodha Fitness Bet: Nithin Kamath Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Employee After 30 Kg Transformation

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath lost a ₹2.5 lakh fitness bet to employee Rohit Agarwala after his 30 kg weight loss in a workplace challenge. Kamath said he was happy to lose, praising the transformation, discipline, and positive fitness culture at Zerodha.

Nithin Kamath lost a ₹2.5 lakh fitness bet to employee. (Photo: X/Nithin Kamath)
Nithin Kamath lost a ₹2.5 lakh fitness bet to employee. (Photo: X/Nithin Kamath)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 19:22 IST

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has explained that he lost a friendly wager on fitness to his employee, Rohit Agarwala, worth ₹2.5 lakh following an incredible health improvement in a workplace fitness challenge. Kamath posted on X, along with a photo with Agarwala, “I lost a bet, and I am glad I lost this bet,” pointing out that the result was what mattered and not the bet.

What was the bet on fitness?

It was a simple motivational bet where Kamath thought the employee would be unable to lose a significant amount of weight.

Eventually, what could have been a simple bet became a structured workplace fitness program that encouraged consistency, discipline and accountability.

You Might Be Interested In



How did employee improve his health?

Rohit Agarwala lost almost 30 kilograms in the last year, the process was very challenging but organized.

He later shared on Instagram that while he technically “won” ₹2.5 lakh, the real achievement was his physical and mental transformation. He credited discipline, routine, and workplace support for helping him stay consistent.

Agarwala also spoke about struggling with body image issues and the pressure of unrealistic fitness standards on social media.

He admitted that he initially hesitated to share his transformation due to self-doubt and comparison, but later posted it to motivate others facing similar challenges. He also noted that maintaining progress remains an ongoing effort.

How did Nithin Kamath react to losing the bet?

Kamath praised Agarwala’s discipline and determination, saying such challenges help build a positive fitness culture at the workplace. He emphasized that losing the bet felt rewarding because it reflected a meaningful personal achievement rather than a financial loss.

The story quickly gained attention online, with users calling it an inspiring example of workplace wellness. Many said, that the real value of the challenge was not the ₹2.5 lakh payout, but the long-term lifestyle change and accountability it created. Overall, the episode is being seen as a blend of motivation, discipline, and corporate wellness done right.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Polls: NDA-Backed Parimal Nathwani Wins As Cross-Voting Deals Blow To INDIA Bloc

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zerodha Fitness Bet: Nithin Kamath Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Employee After 30 Kg Transformation
Tags: Nithin KamathNithin Kamath fitness betNithin Kamath newsZerodha employeeZerodha news

RELATED News

Self-Styled Godman Radhamohan Mishra Arrested in Pune Over Sexual Assault

Shipping Ministry Explains Vessel Rescue Plan from Persian Gulf

Why Is Telegram Facing Increasing Government Scrutiny Across Countries?

Who is Om Prakash Rajbhar, UP Minister Who Claims Split in Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party?

Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Brutally Assaulted

Why Hindu Students Are Planning Massive Dhaka Protest

Zerodha Fitness Bet: Nithin Kamath Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Employee After 30 Kg Transformation

NCW Summons Madhur Virli After Viral Clip Shows Comedian Joking About Rape

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: What Candidates Must Know Before Exam Day

Why Startups Choose a Private Limited Company Structure in India

Did You Know Kate Winslet Once Quietly Visited Pushkar And Delhi’s Paharganj Right After Titanic Success? See Photos Here

Vivo Y500 4G Set For Global Launch With 1.5K AMOLED Screen

Nesterra Launches New Collection, a Celebration of Grandeur, Craft and Timeless Luxury

Apple To Partner With Intel To Design And Manufacture Chips

Zerodha Fitness Bet: Nithin Kamath Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Employee After 30 Kg Transformation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zerodha Fitness Bet: Nithin Kamath Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Employee After 30 Kg Transformation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zerodha Fitness Bet: Nithin Kamath Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Employee After 30 Kg Transformation
Zerodha Fitness Bet: Nithin Kamath Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Employee After 30 Kg Transformation
Zerodha Fitness Bet: Nithin Kamath Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Employee After 30 Kg Transformation
Zerodha Fitness Bet: Nithin Kamath Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Employee After 30 Kg Transformation

QUICK LINKS