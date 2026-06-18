Zerodha Fitness Bet: Nithin Kamath Loses ₹2.5 Lakh To Employee After 30 Kg Transformation

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has explained that he lost a friendly wager on fitness to his employee, Rohit Agarwala, worth ₹2.5 lakh following an incredible health improvement in a workplace fitness challenge. Kamath posted on X, along with a photo with Agarwala, “I lost a bet, and I am glad I lost this bet,” pointing out that the result was what mattered and not the bet.

What was the bet on fitness?

It was a simple motivational bet where Kamath thought the employee would be unable to lose a significant amount of weight.

Eventually, what could have been a simple bet became a structured workplace fitness program that encouraged consistency, discipline and accountability.

I lost a fitness bet, and I’m happy I lost this one. pic.twitter.com/xhR3XSC9Yn — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 18, 2026







How did employee improve his health?

Rohit Agarwala lost almost 30 kilograms in the last year, the process was very challenging but organized.

He later shared on Instagram that while he technically “won” ₹2.5 lakh, the real achievement was his physical and mental transformation. He credited discipline, routine, and workplace support for helping him stay consistent.

Agarwala also spoke about struggling with body image issues and the pressure of unrealistic fitness standards on social media.

He admitted that he initially hesitated to share his transformation due to self-doubt and comparison, but later posted it to motivate others facing similar challenges. He also noted that maintaining progress remains an ongoing effort.

How did Nithin Kamath react to losing the bet?

Kamath praised Agarwala’s discipline and determination, saying such challenges help build a positive fitness culture at the workplace. He emphasized that losing the bet felt rewarding because it reflected a meaningful personal achievement rather than a financial loss.

The story quickly gained attention online, with users calling it an inspiring example of workplace wellness. Many said, that the real value of the challenge was not the ₹2.5 lakh payout, but the long-term lifestyle change and accountability it created. Overall, the episode is being seen as a blend of motivation, discipline, and corporate wellness done right.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Polls: NDA-Backed Parimal Nathwani Wins As Cross-Voting Deals Blow To INDIA Bloc