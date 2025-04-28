Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
  Zipline Operator Shouted 'Allahhu Akbar' Thrice Before Terrorists Opened Fire: Survivor Of Pahalgam Attack

Zipline Operator Shouted ‘Allahhu Akbar’ Thrice Before Terrorists Opened Fire: Survivor Of Pahalgam Attack

A tourist’s zipline adventure in Kashmir's Pahalgam turned into a nightmare when gunfire erupted below, killing 26 people. Rishi Bhatt, who accidentally recorded part of the attack mid-air, shared chilling details of the incident in interviews.

Zipline Operator Shouted ‘Allahhu Akbar’ Thrice Before Terrorists Opened Fire: Survivor Of Pahalgam Attack

Tourist Rishi Bhatt recalls surviving the Pahalgam terror attack, capturing gunfire mid-zipline as 26 people were killed in Kashmir.


Rishi Bhatt, a survivor of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has shared harrowing details of the incident that left 26 people dead. Bhatt, who captured part of the attack on video while ziplining, while speaking to News18 and India Today, described how the events unfolded.

“We were travelling to Kashmir and Pahalgam,” Bhatt recalled. In his video, Bhatt is seen smiling mid-zipline while gunshots echo in the background.

Bhatt explained that as he was about to begin the zipline, the operator shouted “Allahhu Akbar” before opening fire. “When they were there, this person did not say ‘Allahhu Akbar.’ But when I was on the zipline, he said it thrice, and then the firing started,” Bhatt said, referring to his wife, son, and four others who had gone ahead on the zipline.

“Just Because I Was on the Ropeway, My Life Was Saved”

Realizing the gravity of the situation after about 15–20 seconds, Bhatt said, “You can see in my video a man falling down.” He immediately acted to save himself and his family. “At that moment, I realised something was wrong. I stopped my zipline rope, jumped down from about 15 feet, and started running with my wife and son. I was only thinking about saving my life and my family’s life.”

Bhatt recounted running toward a nearby forest and then toward the parking area before making their way to Srinagar for safety. “I was enjoying my ropeway ride,” he said. “My wife was shouting, ‘Kindly come down, kindly come down.’ When I looked down, I realized something was wrong. I jumped down and came out.”

Discussing the horrifying moments after escaping, Bhatt shared, “Just beside my wife, there were two more couples. The terrorist came, asked them their names and religion, and then fired at them. Just because I was on the ropeway, my life was saved. Otherwise, if I had been with my wife, I don’t know what would have happened.”

Terrorists Forced Victims to Recite Kalma in Pahalgam, Then Opened Fire

Bhatt provided chilling details about the attackers’ actions. “(The terrorists) were asking tourists to speak the Kalma. Those who could not recite it were asked their names and religion, and then shot,” he said.

He further stated, “I saw 16–18 murders in front of me.”

Bhatt described hiding in a grove for about 15 to 20 minutes while gunfire continued around him. “I was lying there till the firing stopped. After it stopped, I ran away from the forest,” he said.

Pahalgam Attackers Wore Stolen Security Uniforms

When asked about the terrorists’ appearance, Bhatt said, “The terrorists were dressed like security guards. While I was running, I saw two security guards shot dead, and they were not wearing any clothes. I am assuming the terrorists stole their uniforms.”

Bhatt also pointed out the absence of locals during the attack. “The locals were the first to run away. There was no one to help. But honestly, when I ran from the forest, within 18 minutes, the Army arrived and secured us,” he said.

The 53-second video recorded by Bhatt begins with the zipline operator chanting “Allahhu Akbar” (God is the greatest) before sending Bhatt on the ride. Initially, everything seems normal. However, as the video continues, people can be seen fleeing in panic. Over 100 tourists were present at the Baisaran meadow at the time. One tourist fell while trying to escape.

Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, one of the deadliest in the region in recent years, claimed 26 lives. The Resistance Front, a proxy group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the massacre.

In response to the attack, India announced a series of strong measures against Pakistan. These included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, shutting down the Attari-Wagah border, and ordering Pakistani nationals to leave India within a set deadline.

The attack also sparked widespread protests by Indian communities around the world, with fierce criticism directed at Pakistan.

