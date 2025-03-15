Home
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened

A viral post highlights a Zomato rider eating an undelivered order after marking it ‘delivered.’ Activist calls it a ‘sweet unethical’ move, sparking debate online.

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened


A viral Facebook post by social activist and influencer Kiran Verma has ignited a debate over Zomato’s handling of undelivered orders. The incident, which took place on Holi 2025 in Noida, involved a delivery executive consuming an order he couldn’t deliver, leading Verma to reflect on the struggles of gig workers.

The Incident: ‘Is He Eating Someone’s Food?’

Verma recounted that he was parking his car when he noticed a Zomato rider sitting on his bike, eating a meal. Initially suspecting that the rider might have been consuming a customer’s order, Verma clicked a picture and approached him.

When asked why he was eating so late, around 5 PM, the delivery executive, identified as Vishal (name changed), explained that the order was picked up at 2 PM but went undelivered as the recipient never showed up.

Why Was the Zomato Rider Eating the Food?

According to the Facebook post, Zomato allegedly instructed the rider to mark the order as ‘delivered’ to avoid additional company costs. Since delivery agents don’t get paid for failed orders, marking it as delivered allows them to keep the food.

Verma described the situation as both ethical and unethical, noting that while it might seem wrong, it also prevents food waste and helps riders financially.

Festive Rush & Delivery Incentives

The delivery agent further revealed that festivals like Holi bring extra incentives, making them prioritize deliveries over their own meals. During peak hours, orders pile up, and many riders skip lunch to earn more money.

Vishal, a graduate from Eastern Uttar Pradesh, said he earns ₹20,000–₹25,000 per month but struggles to support his small farmer father and two younger siblings who are still studying.

Ethical Dilemma: Right or Wrong?

Verma admitted that he initially judged the rider but later realized the economic realities that force gig workers to rely on undelivered food. He concluded that he was unsure if marking orders as delivered was right or wrong but acknowledged that it was a lifeline for many struggling workers.

Thanking Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, Verma urged people to refrain from judging delivery workers in such situations.

Holi 2025 food delivery Noida viral story Zomato delivery agent Zomato undelivered order

